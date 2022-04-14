‘You’re an inspiration’: Player emotional after hitting homer for young cancer sufferer

Sports have a unique way of bringing people together and spreading joy beyond matches. One such beautiful moment happened on Wednesday, when a professional baseball player got emotional after hitting a home run inspired by a little fan fighting cancer. Now, the moment is going viral leaving all teary-eyed online.

Before the game, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips had the opportunity to meet Chloe Grimes, an 8-year-old Rays fan who is battling cancer for the second time. Grimes also delivered the opening pitch where she got to gift her favourite player a bracelet that read “Rally for Chloe our Princess Warrior”. It indeed might have become his lucky charm.

When Phillips took the mound, he crushed his first homer of the year playing a match against the Oakland Athletics. However, it was only during a post-match interview—with Tricia Whitaker on the Bally Sports Sun broadcast—he got to know he had hit the shot while Grimes was talking to the reporter on live television. “Usually, I’m not at a loss for words, but I had the chance to meet Chloe for the first time, and she’s battling cancer and she brought me these gifts,” he said, choking on tears.

“𝘾𝙝𝙡𝙤𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪’𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!” Brett Phillips finds out about the magical moment that happened when Chloe was being interviewed while he hit a home run! @RaysBaseball #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/qyVy2ccumb — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 13, 2022

“Chloe, you’re an inspiration. I think that’s the hardest ball I’ve hit in my career,” Phillips added, describing the emotional moment.

“You would never know she’s battling cancer. Just the joy and energy she brought. It’s tough but it puts my career in perspective and how I come out here every day and treat everyone with love and respect,” the player added.

Chloe Grimes, an 8-year-old @raysbaseball fan who is currently battling cancer, was on the call when her favorite player, Brett Phillips, hit a homer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5HGc8lfqSs — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

Grimes, while being interviewed earlier, was asked why Phillips was her favourite player. “Because he has the best smile, and he’s always having fun,” she said. While he hit the home run and the crowd exploded in celebration, Whitaker asked, “Chloe, do you know what just happened?” With little to say, all the young fan could do was smile through her excitement.

A warrior in her battle with cancer and a champion on and off the field It was an honor to have 8-year-old softball superstar Chloe Grimes throw out tonight’s first pitch pic.twitter.com/9JZH6e0aC3 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 12, 2022

The two moments went viral across social media platforms and it wasn’t just the Rays fans who loved the moment. Moving beyond baseball fans, netizens were delighted to see their adorable interaction and sent best wishes to the girl and the baseball player.