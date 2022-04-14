scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Must Read

‘You’re an inspiration’: Player emotional after hitting homer for young cancer sufferer

Before the game, 8-year-old Chloe Grimes got to gift basketball outfielder Brett Phillips a bracelet that read ‘Rally for Chloe our Princess Warrior’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2022 6:33:25 pm
Phillips hit the homer for a young girl named Chloe Grimes, an eight-year-old Rays fan who is currently battling cancer for a second time.

Sports have a unique way of bringing people together and spreading joy beyond matches. One such beautiful moment happened on Wednesday, when a professional baseball player got emotional after hitting a home run inspired by a little fan fighting cancer. Now, the moment is going viral leaving all teary-eyed online.

Before the game, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips had the opportunity to meet Chloe Grimes, an 8-year-old Rays fan who is battling cancer for the second time. Grimes also delivered the opening pitch where she got to gift her favourite player a bracelet that read “Rally for Chloe our Princess Warrior”. It indeed might have become his lucky charm.

When Phillips took the mound, he crushed his first homer of the year playing a match against the Oakland Athletics. However, it was only during a post-match interview—with Tricia Whitaker on the Bally Sports Sun broadcast—he got to know he had hit the shot while Grimes was talking to the reporter on live television. “Usually, I’m not at a loss for words, but I had the chance to meet Chloe for the first time, and she’s battling cancer and she brought me these gifts,” he said, choking on tears.

“Chloe, you’re an inspiration. I think that’s the hardest ball I’ve hit in my career,” Phillips added, describing the emotional moment.

“You would never know she’s battling cancer. Just the joy and energy she brought. It’s tough but it puts my career in perspective and how I come out here every day and treat everyone with love and respect,” the player added.

Grimes, while being interviewed earlier, was asked why Phillips was her favourite player. “Because he has the best smile, and he’s always having fun,” she said. While he hit the home run and the crowd exploded in celebration, Whitaker asked, “Chloe, do you know what just happened?” With little to say, all the young fan could do was smile through her excitement.

The two moments went viral across social media platforms and it wasn’t just the Rays fans who loved the moment. Moving beyond baseball fans, netizens were delighted to see their adorable interaction and sent best wishes to the girl and the baseball player.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement