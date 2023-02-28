scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Youngster’s joy on getting into college where Martin Luther King Jr. studied wows the internet

Amir Staten was overjoyed to hear he had been accepted to Morehouse College in Georgia, US.

Man gets excited over getting admitted to dream college The man, Amir Staten, started running on a wet road and jumped in excitement.
Listen to this article
Youngster’s joy on getting into college where Martin Luther King Jr. studied wows the internet
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Getting admitted to one’s dream college is one of the best experiences in one’s life. A young man was overwhelmed with joy when he learnt that he had been accepted to Morehouse College in Georgia, US. The man, Amir Staten, started running on a wet road and jumped in excitement. A clip showing the man’s antics is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video shared by Instagram user Karlynne Staten shows the young man running to his mother and giving her a tight hug out at the end. He is heard yelling and screaming out loud, “Lets go!, I got in”.

ALSO READ |Man gets emotional as he drops daughter to their ‘dream college’ in Delhi. Video goes viral

Staten captioned the clip, “Amir just got into Moorehouse LETSSSS GOOOOOOO!!!!! Nikki N Noir Brooke Campbell.” The college responded to the clip greeting him. “WELCOME TO THE HOUSE!” it said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karlynne Staten (@kstat69)

The man’s excitement delighted internet users and many congratulated him. A user commented, “I’ve been crying to this all damn day. I am so proud, and I don’t know you! So so so happy for you, Amir and mama.” Another user wrote, “So amazing. Cannot wait to see the great things you end up accomplishing. Blessings.” A third user wrote, “I am so proud and happy for this young man like he is my own. Go be great Amir!”

An 11Alive report said that the young man is an athlete and a scholar. His mother told 11Alive, “I promise you there couldn’t be a more deserving kid. My son has overcome every obstacle put in front of him.”

Also Read
Twins with height difference of 29.5 inches
Twins, not identical, definitely not in height: Japanese sisters enter Gu...
wholesome tweets auto ride
This tweet about a driver offering exact change has prompted a conversati...
Autistic man to become Cambridge professor
Man who could not read or write till the age of 18 to become Cambridge pr...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...

As per Morehouse College’s website, the educational institution was established in 1867. Prominent personalities like Martin Luther King Jr. and Spike Lee, among others, graduated from the liberal arts college.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 14:33 IST
Next Story

LoP post vacant, Vasundhara Raje makes a play for role with grand birthday show

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close