Youngster’s joy on getting into college where Martin Luther King Jr. studied wows the internet

Getting admitted to one’s dream college is one of the best experiences in one’s life. A young man was overwhelmed with joy when he learnt that he had been accepted to Morehouse College in Georgia, US. The man, Amir Staten, started running on a wet road and jumped in excitement. A clip showing the man’s antics is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video shared by Instagram user Karlynne Staten shows the young man running to his mother and giving her a tight hug out at the end. He is heard yelling and screaming out loud, “Lets go!, I got in”.

Staten captioned the clip, “Amir just got into Moorehouse LETSSSS GOOOOOOO!!!!! Nikki N Noir Brooke Campbell.” The college responded to the clip greeting him. “WELCOME TO THE HOUSE!” it said.

The man’s excitement delighted internet users and many congratulated him. A user commented, “I’ve been crying to this all damn day. I am so proud, and I don’t know you! So so so happy for you, Amir and mama.” Another user wrote, “So amazing. Cannot wait to see the great things you end up accomplishing. Blessings.” A third user wrote, “I am so proud and happy for this young man like he is my own. Go be great Amir!”

An 11Alive report said that the young man is an athlete and a scholar. His mother told 11Alive, “I promise you there couldn’t be a more deserving kid. My son has overcome every obstacle put in front of him.”

As per Morehouse College’s website, the educational institution was established in 1867. Prominent personalities like Martin Luther King Jr. and Spike Lee, among others, graduated from the liberal arts college.