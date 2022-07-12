scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Youngsters in France parkour to switch off shop signs, impress netizens

In France, all exterior lights and shop window lighting are bound to be turned off by 1 am to save electricity.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 5:56:43 pm
In a world where the climate crisis is getting worse by the day, every small step that contributes to environmental protection is important.

One of these simple but impactful steps is switching off lights when they are not in use.

In 2013, France imposed a rule that mandated businesses to close their exterior lights and electricity-powered sign boards after 1 am or after their last employee leaves the business premises. However, not all businesses follow this rule and as a result, electricity is wasted.

In a bid to tackle this issue, a group of youngsters in France have started switching off the shop signs that are kept on late into the night even after the business is closed. The youngsters parkour around the streets of France and turn off the ‘interpompier’, a switch that is placed outside the shops and only disconnects the exterior lights of the premises.

A video of this fun-looking but the impactful act of the youngsters was posted on social media, where it soon went viral.

Commenting on an undated video that showed the youngsters closing the exterior shop lights by manoeuvring jumps and climbs, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s not just because of the energy crisis – those lights are a huge source of environmental and visual pollution. We can no longer see the stars at night because of them.”

Another person wrote, “Bored youth summertime vandalism at its best: flicking the switch on businesses that keep their lights on all night in the midst of an energy crisis.”

