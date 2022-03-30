‘I even sing in my sleep’: This US girl is the youngest opera singer in the world

It takes several years for people to master the craft of opera singing, but Victory Brinker can already sing in seven languages and reach over three octaves. And, she is just 10.

In 2019, Brinker gave eight performances at the famed Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Lights and Legends show and became the youngest professional opera singer.

ALSO READ | 6-year-old Ahmedabad boy sets world record for being youngest computer programmer

Last Sunday, she got a certification from Guinness World Record that officially cited her as the ‘youngest opera singer (female)’, three years after she performed at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Lights and Legends show.

Excited to set Guinness World Record! Youngest opera singer Victory Brinker breaks record at age seven | Guinness World Records https://t.co/UwuFwO64qn — Victory Brinker (@brinker_victory) March 28, 2022

Since 2019, she has made appearances on numerous popular shows such as Little Big Shots, Wonderama, and Dr. Phil. Last year, she made history after all the judges and hosts gave her the Golden Buzzer during America’s Got Talent Season 16.

The girl, who lives with her parents and 10 siblings in Pennsylvania, US, showed interest in singing when she was a toddler and was encouraged by her mother who recognised her talent. Brinker, who was adopted as a baby, told the Guinness World Record, “I sing in the morning, in the shower, at dinner, at school, and even when I’m falling asleep. My family says I even sing in my sleep!”.

She is working hard to improve her singing by rehearsing new pieces with a coach twice a week and practising every day with her mother.

In India, Nidish V B, a seven-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu broke the Guinness World Record earlier this month after he identified 60 DC Comics characters in one minute. Additionally, on March 20, 2022, para-swimmer Jiya Rai created history by becoming the youngest and fastest female swimmer in the world to swim across the Palk Strait.