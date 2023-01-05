scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Watch: Young man helps elderly Parkinson’s patient read newspaper on train

This act of kindness reportedly took place in London’s underground railway system.

Acts of kindness caught on camera, viral wholesome videos, Parkinson’s disease, boy helps old man with Parkinson's read paper, what is Parkinson’s disease, indian expressParkinson’s disease is a movement disorder that affects the nervous system.
Watch: Young man helps elderly Parkinson’s patient read newspaper on train
Commuting in a subway is a hectic experience and against the push and pull of urban transportation, it is really hard to care for others. However, every now and then random acts of kindness pop up and make the world a better place.

One such wholesome act is going viral. A video, reportedly taken in a subway in London, shows a young man helping an elderly man with Parkinson’s disease to read a newspaper. The guy holds the paper to stop it from shaking and even helps the man by turning its pages for him.

The video was shared on Twitter by GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) and it was captioned, “(London): This man with Parkinson’s disease couldn’t hold his newspaper so a stranger held it still for him so he could read it. (🎥 :rosiemegangill)”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “There is goodness everywhere. We just have to look for it.” Another user remarked, “The world can be such a beautiful place at times 🥰 😩 🥰 “.

While some people appreciated the sweet gesture, a few netizens also wrote that recording people in public places without their consent was an invasion of their privacy. “Can people not even read a newspaper or help someone out without being filmed without their knowledge?” a Twitter user asked.

Parkinson’s disease is a movement disorder that affects the nervous system. It causes difficulty in managing muscle movements and also limits one’s cognitive functions by causing amnesia or difficulty in focusing.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:50 IST
