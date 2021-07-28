scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
‘The women are so strong’: Young girl’s reaction to Olympic women weightlifting event is winning hearts online

“The women are so strong”, the young girl says, with her eyes glued to the television. “Look at that pole and strong hands. I wish I had strong hands, they can lift heavy things!” the girl adds, with utter fascination in her eyes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 4:01:44 pm
Young girl’s reaction to Olympic women weightlifting, viral video, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Young girl’s reaction to us team weightlifting, young girl watching Olympics on TV, Viral video, Trending news, viral news, Indian express newsMany who came across the video were delighted to see the young girl’s innocent reaction.

A heart-warming video of a young girl watching the Olympics with her father at home is winning hearts online.

The now-viral video features a toddler watching the women’s weightlifting event on television and cheering for Team USA. The short clip was initially posted on TikTok by user @coffeencrusts and has been reportedly viewed over 2 million times.

“The women are so strong,” the young girl says, with her eyes glued to the television. “Look at that pole and strong hands. I wish I had strong hands, they can lift heavy things!” the girl adds.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the young girl’s innocent reaction. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

