‘The women are so strong’: Young girl’s reaction to Olympic women weightlifting event is winning hearts online

A heart-warming video of a young girl watching the Olympics with her father at home is winning hearts online.
The now-viral video features a toddler watching the women’s weightlifting event on television and cheering for Team USA. The short clip was initially posted on TikTok by user @coffeencrusts and has been reportedly viewed over 2 million times.
“The women are so strong,” the young girl says, with her eyes glued to the television. “Look at that pole and strong hands. I wish I had strong hands, they can lift heavy things!” the girl adds.
Watch the video here:
Many who came across the video were delighted to see the young girl’s innocent reaction. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Representation matters.
— Faerie Librarian (@faerie398point2) July 26, 2021
Oh she’s wonderful
— Let Them Eat Cakes (@queenmariecakes) July 25, 2021
Too perfect.
— samuelT (@coach_samuelT) July 25, 2021
Love, love, love 💕
— RHop (@REHopkinson) July 25, 2021
This is the best! 🥰
— Michelle H B (@BMichellehb) July 25, 2021
I saw this and loved it because she was not prompted!!
— Suzanne E. Morrison (@SuzanneEMorriso) July 26, 2021
This is brilliant. I watched when I was a kid, and even tho I never became an athlete, this level of performance inspired me to work hard at what I do love and can do!
— Joan Blanusa (@jmblanusa) July 26, 2021
I love this so much. pic.twitter.com/mVWFNUaEki
— Wyn Make Boom But Not With Gnomes (@HeidiHanson) July 26, 2021
That’s pretty damn adorable. Wouldn’t it be something if in 2040 that kid is lifting weights or something on someone’s TV?
— Angry Exile (@AngryExile) July 25, 2021
@Bexowl89 🥰 ‘women are so strong’ this little one knows 🥰
— Danielle Shields (@Shieldsy_D) July 26, 2021
