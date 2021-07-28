‘The women are so strong’: Young girl’s reaction to Olympic women weightlifting event is winning hearts online

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the young girl’s innocent reaction.

A heart-warming video of a young girl watching the Olympics with her father at home is winning hearts online.

The now-viral video features a toddler watching the women’s weightlifting event on television and cheering for Team USA. The short clip was initially posted on TikTok by user @coffeencrusts and has been reportedly viewed over 2 million times.

“The women are so strong,” the young girl says, with her eyes glued to the television. “Look at that pole and strong hands. I wish I had strong hands, they can lift heavy things!” the girl adds.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the young girl’s innocent reaction. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Representation matters. — Faerie Librarian (@faerie398point2) July 26, 2021

Oh she’s wonderful — Let Them Eat Cakes (@queenmariecakes) July 25, 2021

Too perfect. — samuelT (@coach_samuelT) July 25, 2021

Love, love, love 💕 — RHop (@REHopkinson) July 25, 2021

This is the best! 🥰 — Michelle H B (@BMichellehb) July 25, 2021

I saw this and loved it because she was not prompted!! — Suzanne E. Morrison (@SuzanneEMorriso) July 26, 2021

This is brilliant. I watched when I was a kid, and even tho I never became an athlete, this level of performance inspired me to work hard at what I do love and can do! — Joan Blanusa (@jmblanusa) July 26, 2021

I love this so much. pic.twitter.com/mVWFNUaEki — Wyn Make Boom But Not With Gnomes (@HeidiHanson) July 26, 2021

That’s pretty damn adorable. Wouldn’t it be something if in 2040 that kid is lifting weights or something on someone’s TV? — Angry Exile (@AngryExile) July 25, 2021