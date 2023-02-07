scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Watch: Young girl pulled out alive from debris more than 12 hours after earthquake in Turkey

The death toll in the devastating earthquakes has crossed 4,400 in Turkey and Syria.

The young girl was pulled out alive from the debris after more than 12 hours.
Amid the devastation caused by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, in which the death toll has crossed 4,400, a video of a young girl being pulled out alive from the rubble after more than 12 hours has surfaced online. Thousands are still trapped in the debris, and the search for survivors is on after the earthquakes caused widespread damage in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The first quake’s epicentre was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, the Syrian border. The other two earthquakes struck in the nearby Kahramanmaraş province.

Also Read |#Earthquake trends on Twitter as strong tremors hit Delhi-NCR

A video shared by the Twitter page Goodable shows the miraculous rescue operation of the young girl. The girl looks shocked and dazed but appears to have miraculously survived any serious injury as she was pulled out from the debris by rescuers.

A rescuer promptly lifted her for further treatment. “These rescuers just pulled a young girl alive from the rubble more than 12 hours after the earthquake in Turkey,” says the caption.

Watch the video below:

“Miracles do happen even during tragic time,” commented a user. “Whoever saves a live, saves the world entire,” said another.

“Look at her face, that poor little sweetie… she’s absolutely dazed, shell shocked and out of her body. Thank God she was rescued,” wrote a third.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to the quake-hit country. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment from India arrived in Adana, Turkey, Tuesday morning.

