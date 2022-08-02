scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Watch: Little girl cheers father during his graduation ceremony

The girl is heard saying “Congratulations, daddy” as her father gets on the stage to receive his college degree.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 7:31:28 pm
Little girls cheers dad during graduation video, Aashish Nalawade, Aashish Nalawade daughter cheers dad during graduation ceremony, viral video young girl cheers dad on graduation, Indian ExpressAashish Nalawade’s video has so far gathered over 18 lakh likes.

It is usually parents who cheer kids on at their graduation ceremony but in an adorable video the opposite is shown as a young girl cheers her dad when he steps up to get his college degree.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by Aashish Nalawade (aashishnalawade__), showed the father getting on to the stage to receive his college degree.

As he gets on the stage, his daughter Shivaee shouts, “Congratulations, daddy.” In response, the whole auditorium bursts into laughter. Nalawade beams at his daughter and sends her a flying kiss before saying, “I love you.” To this, the little girl replies and says, “I love you, daddy”, as the crowd in the auditorium laughs again. Nalawade then proceeds to get his college degree.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shivaee (@shivaeenalawade_)

While sharing the video of this special moment on Instagram, Nalawade wrote, “My graduation ceremony wouldn’t have got any better without my little princess. As her words ecoed through the silent ceremony hall- ‘Congratulations Daddy!!! I Love You!’ My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt ‘Being father to my daughter’ is the biggest accomplishment and achievement to me.”

He also added, “This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever. ❤️LOVE YOU SHIVAEE❤️.”

His video, which was posted on June 23, 2022, has so far gathered over 18 lakh likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote: “This is so beautiful .. video on repeat 😍”. Another one remarked, “This video made my day 😍😍😍.”

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 07:30:01 pm
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 07:30:01 pm

