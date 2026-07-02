‘You’ll never get job’: Indian janitor mocked for his accent goes on to become CEO

Reflecting on his journey, Srivatsaa encouraged people not to let early setbacks define their future.

Sharran Srivatsaa, CEO of Acquisition.com, has opened up about an early setback that could have easily derailed his ambitions. After moving to the United States from India more than two decades ago, he was reportedly told that his “thick Indian accent” would make him completely unemployable.

Today, Srivatsaa is a successful entrepreneur, investor, and business coach. His journey recently resurfaced after Acquisition.com co-founder Alex Hormozi recounted the story during a conversation with motivational speaker Tony Robbins. The clip has since gained widespread attention online.

‘You will never get employed anywhere’

During the podcast, Hormozi described how Srivatsaa arrived in the US and took up work as a janitor while trying to build a better future.