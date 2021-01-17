scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Must Read

‘You forgot to tan your hand’: Netizens slam Kim Kardashian of ‘blackfishing’

Blackfishing is a term used to describe someone who pretends to be black or of mixed race on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 12:12:06 pm
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian tan photo, Kim Kardashian blackfishing, Kim Kardashian trending, Kim Kardashian photoshop picture, Kim Kardashian twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over 5 million times, the 6-second clip was flooded with netizens calling out Kardashian for attempting to appear black (Source: @KimKardashian/Twitter)

Kim Kardashian West has come under fire after netizens accused the American socialite of ‘blackfishing’.

It all began when the 40-year-old tweeted a video of her wearing an all-brown outfit along with a brown heart. However, many noticed the colour of Kardashian’s hand, which appeared to be of a much lighter colour tone and did not match the rest of the body.

Here, take a look:

Viewed over 5 million times, the 6-second clip was flooded with angry reactions as netizens called out Kardashian for attempting to appear black. While some accused her of blackfishing — a term used to describe someone who pretends to be black or of mixed race on social media — others said that the socialite was in denial of her true colour.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Some also accused Kardashian of misleading people while promoting KKW make-up by comparing her hands — one with and one without make-up.

Here are some of the many reactions to Kardashian’s viral tweet:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement