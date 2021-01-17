‘You forgot to tan your hand’: Netizens slam Kim Kardashian of ‘blackfishing’

Viewed over 5 million times, the 6-second clip was flooded with netizens calling out Kardashian for attempting to appear black (Source: @KimKardashian/Twitter)

Kim Kardashian West has come under fire after netizens accused the American socialite of ‘blackfishing’.

It all began when the 40-year-old tweeted a video of her wearing an all-brown outfit along with a brown heart. However, many noticed the colour of Kardashian’s hand, which appeared to be of a much lighter colour tone and did not match the rest of the body.

Here, take a look:

Viewed over 5 million times, the 6-second clip was flooded with angry reactions as netizens called out Kardashian for attempting to appear black. While some accused her of blackfishing — a term used to describe someone who pretends to be black or of mixed race on social media — others said that the socialite was in denial of her true colour.

Some also accused Kardashian of misleading people while promoting KKW make-up by comparing her hands — one with and one without make-up.

“My hands are always pale.” Kim, you’re a white woman. pic.twitter.com/IA5TVfEZrH — Your Grace ✨ (@Sancityx) January 14, 2021

Here are some of the many reactions to Kardashian’s viral tweet:

Who’s hand is that bruh pic.twitter.com/xGnmGvkSjG — Saint Odyn🌹♥️🕊 (@Odyn4PF) January 13, 2021

At least put the foundation on your hands too. — Pastor Hot Girl (@AmandaDannielle) January 13, 2021

it’s the face to hand ratio for me… her hands look cold & uncooked — SASHA JT OBAMA (@__lilSB) January 13, 2021

She’s so in denial of her true color of her Skin 😬 pic.twitter.com/ICYxTj8M0n — Willsee (@WillsTrucco) January 13, 2021

U must be stopped I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/RV2wMVsJDe — 824k_Jr ✪ (@824kJr) January 13, 2021