‘You don’t have to have 8 women around you twerking’: Barack Obama tells youth

Former US President Barack Obama is known for his inspiring speeches, but also for his candour and dad jokes. Recently, while speaking at the MBK Rising in Oakland, the national convening of the My Brother’s Keeper (MKB) Alliance, he passed on some important advice to young men on how to carry themselves well and how it speaks volumes about one’s sexuality.

Addressing the audience, Obama said that if a man is confident about his sexuality, he doesn’t need multiple women twerking around him.

During a Town Hall, moderated by NBA star Steph Curry, the former US President said, “If you are confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have eight women around you twerking.” His statement had many nodding and applauding in approval.

Obama was explaining how people don’t have to flaunt their wealth if they are confident about their financial situation, and that the same goes for other things.

Reiterating how he is happy to be in love with just one woman, his wife Michelle, Obama added, “I mean why are you all like…you seem stressed that you got be acting that way. Because I’ve got one woman, who I’m very happy with.”

You can catch his full interaction at the Town Hall here:

He continued to explain to young men in the audience that historically racism sends out a message that one is weak and people feel the pressure. “We feel like we’ve got to compensate by exaggerating certain stereotypical ways that men are supposed to work,” he said.

The MKB Alliance says it aims to bring together hundreds of young men of colour and leaders who are working to break down barriers that too often leave boys and young men of colour at a disadvantage. This year the convention saw the presence of eminent personalities like John Legend and Michael B Jordan among others to motivate young people.