Tuesday, August 04, 2020
‘You can’t do that’: Donald Trump’s response on Covid-19 deaths during interview goes viral

When pressed on the rising fatalities in the US, Trump asserted that the Covid-19 situation was under control and that the rising death toll "is what it is" as cases have surged in some states.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2020 8:48:35 pm
Donald Trump, donald trump interview, covid-19 US, coronavirus deaths, The clip from the interview has gone viral on several social media platforms with many reacting to Trump’s claims.

President Donald Trump recently sparred with Axios’ national political correspondent Jonathan Swan in a tumultuous interview on the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US. When pressed on the rising fatalities in the US, Trump asserted that the Covid-19 situation was under control and that the rising death toll “is what it is” as cases have surged in some states.

A clip from the interview where Trump is seen brandishing several pieces of paper with graphs and charts on them and suggesting that the US figures compared well internationally have gone viral on social media.

In the interview, which aired on HBO, Trump was asked how the virus was under control when 1,000 Americans were dying each day.

“You’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of the population. That’s where the US is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc,” says Swan while refuting Trump’s claim. Trump responded by saying, “You can’t do that.”

Watch the video here:

The clip from the interview has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many reacting to Trump’s claims.

