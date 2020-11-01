‘You can be anything’: 6-year-old’s ABC rap about careers inspires Michelle Obama

The video of the boy, features the little kid singing his own version of the alphabet rap. (Source: @rsamuelw/Instagram)

“A for Apple” is probably the first thing that almost all children are taught during elementary school. However, a six-year-old seems to have given an interesting twist to the age-old phonics and even Michelle Obama is impressed.

The video, which is now going viral on several social media platforms, shows the little kid rapping the “ABC alphabet” song but he has replaced the usual responses with the endless job and career options one can avail of.

The 2.30-minute clip also features the child’s father, who begins the video by saying that rap is a way to encourage people and tell them that they can pursue anything. The boy, Samuel, then goes on sing all 26 alphabets, assigning each letter with a different career. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with reactions and was even shared by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who wrote, “I know these have been really stressful times. This video put a smile on my face, so I wanted to share it with all of you. I hope this gives us a moment to pause and think about our kids right now and the kind of future we want to see for them. Sam, I absolutely love your version of the ABCs and I know you’ll inspire so many kids to dream big, too.”

Here is how netizens reacted:

