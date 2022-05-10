‘You are debt free’: Anonymous donor clears debts of US college graduates

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | Kochi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 12:13:56 pm
Netizens were also left delighted with the news, with many saying it was "awesome".

The graduating students of 2022 at a college in the US were excited about receiving their graduation certificates but after they came to know that they no longer owed money to the college, their joy doubled.

The debt of more than 100 students in Texas’ Wiley College worth $300,000 was cleared by an anonymous donor.

Herman J Felton, the president and CEO of the historically Black institution, made the announcement during the convocation held last Saturday. In the clip shared by the Twitter handle of Wiley College, Felton is heard saying, “You are debt-free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance. You no longer have a balance.” Meanwhile, students are seen cheering and clapping after the good news.

“Congratulations 2022 Graduates, YOU ARE DEBT FREE! Go Forth Inspired, glorious deeds to do,” read the caption of the video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens were also left delighted with the news, with many saying it was “awesome”. “This is what we need more of (heart) Congratulations Class of 2022.. go change the world!!!” commented a user.

A press release issued by the college said that the pandemic worsened many students’ ability to pay their debt. “We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt,” Felton was quoted as saying in the release.

