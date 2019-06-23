Toggle Menu
‘Never too old, never too late’: 90-year-old Air Marshal doing pull-ups inspires netizens

As the world celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21, goading many to inculcate a healthy lifestyle, a video of a 90-year-old man doing pull-ups has added to to the inspiration. The 10-second clip, which was shared by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Param Iyer, features his father Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd) doing pull-ups on a bar.

Along with the video, Iyer wrote, “Useful to do pull-ups at the age of 90! My dad, Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd), ahead of the curve and all of us, as usual.” Once posted online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many complimenting the veteran.

Watch the video here:

The clip, which garnered over 2 lakh views, was flooded with netizens calling the Air Marshal an inspiration. “It’s amazing, admirable and moreover showing the fitness training in our forces. Salutations to him,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

