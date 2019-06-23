‘Never too old, never too late’: 90-year-old Air Marshal doing pull-ups inspires netizens

As the world celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21, goading many to inculcate a healthy lifestyle, a video of a 90-year-old man doing pull-ups has added to to the inspiration. The 10-second clip, which was shared by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Param Iyer, features his father Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd) doing pull-ups on a bar.

Advertising

ALSO READ | This 15-year-old turtle, who lost both his legs, receives a special wheelchair; Netizens find it adorable

Along with the video, Iyer wrote, “Useful to do pull-ups at the age of 90! My dad, Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd), ahead of the curve and all of us, as usual.” Once posted online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many complimenting the veteran.

Watch the video here:

Useful to do pull-ups at the age of 90! My dad, Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd), ahead of the curve and all of us, as usual😊 pic.twitter.com/PpOR919GQW — Param Iyer (@paramiyer_) June 22, 2019

The clip, which garnered over 2 lakh views, was flooded with netizens calling the Air Marshal an inspiration. “It’s amazing, admirable and moreover showing the fitness training in our forces. Salutations to him,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Lots of respects – pull-ups once you stop doing them are the toughest compounded by increase in weight over time.

At 90- it’s simply exceptional maybe a record — HarMan (@HPSNatt) June 22, 2019

Omg.. i m 29 and i cant do more den 2 pullups.. really inspiring.. — Hiren Patel (@hirenp89) June 22, 2019

Wow! You inspire me .. Thank you😊 — Ankita (@Enigma7900) June 22, 2019

You’re never too old and it’s never too late. #SundayMotivation https://t.co/4QOJrmRLLa — Kritsween Walia (@kritsween) June 23, 2019

What a fit 90-year old. I would be glad just to be able to hang on at 90 (if I live till 90) https://t.co/RSLw1gEV8M — nattain⚡ (@prajwolb) June 23, 2019