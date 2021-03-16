scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma delights all with impromptu concert after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The multiple Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma was at the Berkshire Community College site in Massachusetts to get his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 4:39:00 pm
yo yo ma, yo yo ma performs after covid vaccine, yo yo performs at vaccine centre, yo yo surprise concert, yo yo ma covid performance, viral video, indian expressThe sweet gesture by the renowned cellist is winning hearts online.

The healing powers of music is undeniable and its importance have been felt more than ever over the past one year. Now, in a bid to take away all Covid blues even if momentarily, renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised all with an impromptu concert at a vaccination centre.

The multiple Grammy-winning cellist was recently at the Berkshire Community College site in Massachusetts to get his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, instead of just leaving after the vaccination in silence, he used the 15-minute observation period to perform for others at the centre.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the 65-year-old artiste explained that he “wanted to give something back” to the community. Ma is known to perform in oddest of places to reach out to public in distress. He has performed outside concert halls, at a bombing site to honour the victims and even at the US borders to support the immigrants.

In the video, Ma aptly choose to play Ava Maria, a elegy song often preferred for sombre occasions, which helps to lighten the burden of mourners when coming to terms with their loved one’s death. The videos showed the artiste sitting in a corner of the hall, maintaining social distancing and donning a mask as he played the cello.

Watch the performance here:

This is not the first time during the pandemic that Ma surprised all with his performance to cope with stress and anxiety. In September, he and pianist Emmanuel Ax performed at pop-up concerts around Berkshire for frontline workers.

As lockdown began in March last year, he had also started an initiative #SongsOfComfort, where he posted many short performance videos of himself to help people find some solace in such trying times.

People on social media were moved by the sweet gesture of the award-winning artiste and thanked him for “generously sharing his gift” with other to soothe their “vaccine anxiety”. State Representative William Pignatelli lauded the musician for “bringing hope and optimism through his beautiful music.”

Live Blog

