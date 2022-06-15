scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Floods, landslides force Yellowstone National Park to close

Videos and photos show landslides and bridges being swept away, making it difficult for visitors trying to escape the national park area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 3:16:43 pm
Many people were mostly stranded in the north of the park as heavy rains caused flooding.

Several tourists who flocked to Yellowstone National Park were left stranded as bridges and cabins were washed away and power snapped after heavy rainfall. As a result, officials had to close all entrances to the park. Now, videos showing the extent of the calamity from the park has gone viral.

According to the Park County officials’ post on Facebook, immediate north of the famous park, several cities in Montana’s Park County experienced extensive flooding, which led to washed-out bridges and roads, making it unsafe to travel or impossible to evacuate.

Also Watch |Timelapse video of spectacular sunset in Colorado amazes netizens

Video shared by guests shows the heavy current of the river washing away a big cabin in Montana, leaving eyewitnesses and netizens equally stunned. Luckily, no injuries were reported so far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Videos and photos also show mudslide and rockslides, making it difficult for visitors trying to escape national park area. In a moment caught on dashcam of another vehicle, a car is being hit by a rockslide in the park. However, according to ABC News, there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues,” Yellowstone Park Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement told CNN.

“Well over 10,000 visitors” were in the park, according to Sholly, who said at a news conference Monday he didn’t have an exact number, but average visitation in June can be between 15,000 and 20,000 people.

Another video showed people waiting near a road being stunned watching a metal bridge being washed away by the overflowing river.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Officials in Park County took to Facebook on Monday evening saying that extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas. Evacuations and rescues were ongoing and officials urged people who were in a safe place to stay put overnight.

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

Cory Mottice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana told AP: “This is flooding that we’ve just never seen in our lifetimes before.” The flooding happened while other parts of the US are experiencing hot and dry weather.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement