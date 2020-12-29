The most popular stories of 2020 on social media

In a very difficult year, here are some of the stories that provided respite to people.

Netizens struggled to find dog hidden in this picture

(Source: Reddit/r/aww)

A photo shared by a woman showed how her dog could hide in plain sight and still be invisible.

A cat that couldn’t be found

(@katehinds/Twitter)

A person shared a photo of a cat hidden on a packed bookshelf and people on the internet struggled to find it.

Pet cat goes missing, returns home with bill for damages

(Source: changpuaksiam/Facebook)

A Thai cat owner found his missing pet, but discovered that it came with a bill for the damages the animal had caused. Many on social media volunteered to pay on the cat’s behalf.

Elon Musk explains how to pronounce ‘X Æ A-12’

During a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan, Musk explained the way to pronounce his son’s name. During a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan, Musk explained the way to pronounce his son’s name.

Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes named their son ‘X Æ A-12’ and the billionaire even attempted to explain how to pronounce the unique name. Read more.

Woman sends angry email over bridal gown, reply had internet in splits

As many commented that 'this could be them totally", the woman added: "May your wedding 'disasters' be simple fixes or at least one day hysterical in retrospect too."

A US resident was very upset when she found that the bridal dress she had ordered online looked nothing like the photo she saw on a website. The company’s response – which she shared on social media – had people chuckling around the world.

UP man’s picture with Alexandra Daddario gets an epic response

“Haters will say this is photoshopped” Akash Barnabas tweeted on September 24 tagging the actress, which racked up over 30,000 likes “Haters will say this is photoshopped” Akash Barnabas tweeted on September 24 tagging the actress, which racked up over 30,000 likes

While many posted pictures with their partners as part of a challenge on social media, one Uttar Pradesh resident tweeted an edited photo with Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario. But his day was made when Daddario decided to play along.

Doctor’s smooth dance moves in PPE kit

The viral clip features the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused. The viral clip features the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused.

A Mumbai-based doctor’s dance moves in protective gear might have been a stress-buster for her, but made her an internet celebrity overnight.

Sonu Sood’s witty response to boy asking for a PlayStation goes viral

“If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” responded Sood to the tweet. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you,” responded Sood to the tweet. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood won hearts after helping people get to their hometowns during and after lockdowns. There were plenty of other appeals for help, and some of them were pretty unusual, like one for a gaming console. The actor showed he was up to the task.

Marvel actor Chris Evans accidentally posts nude photo

While many joked about the gaffe, others urged people to not share the pictures and respect the actor’s privacy.

(Source: AP)

‘Captain America’ Chris Evans created a buzz on social media after accidentally posting a nude photo of himself. While he pulled down the offending photograph soon, there were plenty of reactions on social media and not on expected lines.

‘Everything is Binod’: A YouTube comment that became a meme

Binod memes took Twitter by storm and most were left to wonder who is the actual person. Binod memes took Twitter by storm and most were left to wonder who is the actual person.

What was a comment on YouTube videos became one of the top memes of the year. It also left many wondering who or what was Binod.

Burger King wins hearts online after asking customers to order from rival McDonald’s and others

The fast food chain made an appeal to support other restaurant businesses amid the second lockdown in the country. The fast food chain made an appeal to support other restaurant businesses amid the second lockdown in the country.

The UK arm of global fast food chain Burger King’s appeal to customers to support local eateries, including its competitors, made waves on social media.

Woman pranks dogs wearing mask

(Jade the Sable GSD/ Facebook)

A woman decided to trick her two pets wearing a dog mask and a video of the baffled reactions of her pets was widely shared on social media. It also inspired some to try the same thing with their pets.

Monoliths start popping up

(Source: @ConnorCAllen/Twitter))

The shiny metallic structures kept mysteriously appearing, and disappearing, in various locations across the world.

Elon Musk tries to explain Bitcoin to author JK Rowling

(Picture credit: Instagram/ Elon Musk, JK Rowling)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves on the internet after he tried to explain how cryptocurrency Bitcoin to author JK Rowling. Musk joined the conversation and agreed it was difficult to understand.

Indian-origin child’s dish on MasterChef Australia makes waves

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms with netizens praising the little boy for his cooking. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms with netizens praising the little boy for his cooking.

An Indian-origin teenager on reality show Junior MasterChef Australia took social media by storm after impressing judges in the first episode. Born in Australia to Indian parents, Dev prepared an elaborate Indian feast that had the judges licking their fingers and netizens salivating.

Wildlife photographer’s photo of black panther-leopard goes viral

The Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer’s unique photo has been doing rounds on the internet earning plaudits online. (Source: Mithun H) The Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer’s unique photo has been doing rounds on the internet earning plaudits online. (Source: Mithun H)

Wildlife photographer Mithun H in a photo titled ‘The Eternal Couple’, captured black panther Saaya and leopard Cleopatra. He explained to us how he had captured the photo.

Dhoni’s video with daughter inspires memes on social media

(@Samcasm7/ Twitter)

MS Dhoni was largely out of the public eye in 2020 and in May, a video of him with his daughter Ziva got people talking about his appearance.

Mountain lion chases man on hike

The man said local media that he didn’t anticipate the video will go viral and only posted for friends on his profile. The man said local media that he didn’t anticipate the video will go viral and only posted for friends on his profile.

A video showing a hiker being chased by a mountain lion in Utah was among the most watched videos on the internet. The video showed the animal charging at the man even as he frantically backtracked to safety. Read more here

Indian dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ impress at America’s Got Talent audition

The electrifying performance by the duo got a standing ovation from all the judges and live audience members. (AGT/Facebook) The electrifying performance by the duo got a standing ovation from all the judges and live audience members. (AGT/Facebook)

An electrifying performance by Indian dancers Sumanth and Sonali, who are part of ‘Bad Salsa’, got a standing ovation from all the judges on the show and netizens.

‘Justice For Chutki’ trends after Chhota Bheem episode, makers issue clarification

Fans rooted for Chhota Bheem and Chutki to be together and were left fuming at makers for the plot twist. Fans rooted for Chhota Bheem and Chutki to be together and were left fuming at makers for the plot twist.

A plot twist in a popular animated kids’ show, ‘Chhota Bheem’, caused an unexpected amount of outrage on social media. The lead character’s decision to be with Princess Indumati led to ‘Justice for Chutki’ trending on Twitter. The show’s creators even issued a clarification.