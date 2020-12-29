The most popular stories of 2020 on social media

In a year that had people across the world stranded at home thanks to a virus, these are the stories that provided some brief respite on social media.
Netizens struggled to find dog hidden in this picture
A photo shared by a woman showed how her dog could hide in plain sight and still be invisible.
A cat that couldn’t be found
A person shared a photo of a cat hidden on a packed bookshelf and people on the internet struggled to find it.
Pet cat goes missing, returns home with bill for damages
A Thai cat owner found his missing pet, but discovered that it came with a bill for the damages the animal had caused. Many on social media volunteered to pay on the cat’s behalf.
Elon Musk explains how to pronounce ‘X Æ A-12’
Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes named their son ‘X Æ A-12’ and the billionaire even attempted to explain how to pronounce the unique name. Read more.
Woman sends angry email over bridal gown, reply had internet in splits
A US resident was very upset when she found that the bridal dress she had ordered online looked nothing like the photo she saw on a website. The company’s response – which she shared on social media – had people chuckling around the world.
UP man’s picture with Alexandra Daddario gets an epic response
While many posted pictures with their partners as part of a challenge on social media, one Uttar Pradesh resident tweeted an edited photo with Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario. But his day was made when Daddario decided to play along.
Doctor’s smooth dance moves in PPE kit
A Mumbai-based doctor’s dance moves in protective gear might have been a stress-buster for her, but made her an internet celebrity overnight.
Sonu Sood’s witty response to boy asking for a PlayStation goes viral
Actor Sonu Sood won hearts after helping people get to their hometowns during and after lockdowns. There were plenty of other appeals for help, and some of them were pretty unusual, like one for a gaming console. The actor showed he was up to the task.
Marvel actor Chris Evans accidentally posts nude photo
‘Captain America’ Chris Evans created a buzz on social media after accidentally posting a nude photo of himself. While he pulled down the offending photograph soon, there were plenty of reactions on social media and not on expected lines.
‘Everything is Binod’: A YouTube comment that became a meme
What was a comment on YouTube videos became one of the top memes of the year. It also left many wondering who or what was Binod.
Burger King wins hearts online after asking customers to order from rival McDonald’s and others
The UK arm of global fast food chain Burger King’s appeal to customers to support local eateries, including its competitors, made waves on social media.
Woman pranks dogs wearing mask
A woman decided to trick her two pets wearing a dog mask and a video of the baffled reactions of her pets was widely shared on social media. It also inspired some to try the same thing with their pets.
Monoliths start popping up
The shiny metallic structures kept mysteriously appearing, and disappearing, in various locations across the world.
Elon Musk tries to explain Bitcoin to author JK Rowling
Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves on the internet after he tried to explain how cryptocurrency Bitcoin to author JK Rowling. Musk joined the conversation and agreed it was difficult to understand.
Indian-origin child’s dish on MasterChef Australia makes waves
An Indian-origin teenager on reality show Junior MasterChef Australia took social media by storm after impressing judges in the first episode. Born in Australia to Indian parents, Dev prepared an elaborate Indian feast that had the judges licking their fingers and netizens salivating.
Wildlife photographer’s photo of black panther-leopard goes viral
Wildlife photographer Mithun H in a photo titled ‘The Eternal Couple’, captured black panther Saaya and leopard Cleopatra. He explained to us how he had captured the photo.
Dhoni’s video with daughter inspires memes on social media
MS Dhoni was largely out of the public eye in 2020 and in May, a video of him with his daughter Ziva got people talking about his appearance.
Mountain lion chases man on hike
A video showing a hiker being chased by a mountain lion in Utah was among the most watched videos on the internet. The video showed the animal charging at the man even as he frantically backtracked to safety. Read more here
Indian dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ impress at America’s Got Talent audition
An electrifying performance by Indian dancers Sumanth and Sonali, who are part of ‘Bad Salsa’, got a standing ovation from all the judges on the show and netizens.
‘Justice For Chutki’ trends after Chhota Bheem episode, makers issue clarification
A plot twist in a popular animated kids’ show, ‘Chhota Bheem’, caused an unexpected amount of outrage on social media. The lead character’s decision to be with Princess Indumati led to ‘Justice for Chutki’ trending on Twitter. The show’s creators even issued a clarification.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.