Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

This video summing up 2020 has left netizens across the world praising it

The video features music composed and edited by Cee-Roo, an EDM artiste from Switzerland, and features a montage of visuals from events around the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2020 4:54:03 pm
Many lauded the artist's editing skills for crafting a moving video.

There’s unlikely to be a year like 2020 any time soon and a video that compiles footage from some of the biggest global events is being praised on social media.

The video features music composed and edited by Cee-Roo, an EDM artiste from Switzerland, and features a montage of visuals from events around the world. So there’s footage of the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, the US elections, the Beirut blast, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the death of sporting stars like Kobe Bryant and Diego Maradona.

However, the video ends on an optimistic note with footage of frontline workers receiving applause, Joe Biden’s electoral victory, and police officials taking a knee during the Black Lives Matter protests.

“We are not going to forget this year any time soon!” the artiste wrote while sharing the clip.

The video already has nearly 9 million views on Facebook and 2 million views on YouTube. Here’s how people have reacted to it:

