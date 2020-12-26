Year-ender 2020: Check out the top viral videos that took netizens by storm

Take a look at some of the top viral video that took netizens by the storm on the internet.

With 2020 coming to an end, we look back at some of the videos that took the internet by storm this year.

From Elon musk pronouncing his son’s name, angry kid during haircut to NASA astronaut’s first video of the earth from space, here is the list of some of the top viral videos that became talking points across social media platforms:

Rudy Giuliani ‘farting’ in a courtroom hearing

The personal lawyer for Trump was mocked on social media after a sound resembling like a fart squeaked in audio as he spoke at an election hearing in Michigan.

US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani became the talk of the cyber world after a video of him possibly letting slip a fart during an election hearing went viral. He was representing the President in an ongoing case to overturn Michigan’s “unfavourable” election results

The noise was not only heard by those sitting beside Giuliani but was also picked up by courtroom microphones.

Woman ‘floats’ mid-air while falling

"2020 hit me hard," wrote Myka Shae while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

In a video that went viral in May, a woman appeared to float mid-air for a split second before crashing into the water after falling from a rope swing.

The seemingly innocuous video left netizens scratching their heads in trying to figure out how the woman stayed afloat mid-air before the fall

Dog sharing its food with stray cat

Video showed the dog patiently waiting as the feline comes forward. The cat then picks up the treat in its mouth and scurries away.

A pet dog in China won hearts on the internet after it was caught on camera sharing its food with a stray cat.

The dog named Pudding was seen taking a steamed bun to the stray cat. The video shows the cat initially reluctant to take the offering, but later succumbing to temptation.

Elon Musk explaining how to pronounce son’s name

Earlier, Grimes had also tweeted an explanation of the name, where too, Musk had explained about the reference of ‘SR-71’ planes. Earlier, Grimes had also tweeted an explanation of the name, where too, Musk had explained about the reference of ‘SR-71’ planes.

While Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes’ creative name for their newborn son ‘X Æ A-12’ baffled many on the internet, the SpaceX CEO, in a podcast interview later, explained how to pronounce the name.

It was during a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan that Musk explained the way to pronounce his son’s name.

Video of two snakes in a golf course

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens responding to the video.

A video of two snakes “dancing” at a golf course had gone viral on social media back in March, leaving many stunned.

While some wondered if the two snakes were mating, others opined that it was possibly a turf war between two male snakes.

Mountain lion caught keeping eye on children

Kerrisk recorded the mountain lion, who was sitting in his front yard, watching the kids play.

A California resident caught a mountain lion in his front yard, keeping a close eye on a group of children as they cycled nearby. The video of the encounter was widely shared on social media.

After watching the children for a few more seconds, the video shows the animal walking away.

Quarantined chef makes meals with hotel room appliances

The video was the latest one part of #RamsayReact series, where the celebrity chef reviews dishes (Picture credit: Cornishman Jago Randles/Instagram) The video was the latest one part of #RamsayReact series, where the celebrity chef reviews dishes (Picture credit: Cornishman Jago Randles/Instagram)

A young chef became an internet sensation after a video of him cooking meals with some basic hotel room appliances while quarantining in Canada went viral.

As 23-year-old Cornishman Jago Randles became an internet craze, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, of Hell’s Kitchen fame, reacted to his video and praised him for his resourcefulness.

Dogs’ reaction to Sikh boy’s ‘Bhangra’ moves

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral online with over 2 lakh views and prompted several reactions among netizens.

A Sikh boy’s dance moves before two dogs left netizens in splits. In the undated video, the boy energetically did the ‘Bhangra’, outside the entrance gate of a house.

It appears the boy was egging the two dogs as they continued to bark at him from the other side.

Animal handler Matt Wright’s encounter with a saltwater crocodile

While the video terrified many, others were concerned with the crocodile’s behaviour. While the video terrified many, others were concerned with the crocodile’s behaviour.

Animal handler Matt Wright recently shocked fans on Instagram when he shared footage of him dealing with a saltwater crocodile named Bonecruncher.

The video shows Wright repeatedly submerging the creature’s head as it approaches him and his colleague, Tommy, with its jaws wide open in the knee-deep water.

Man conducts Zoom call with pet dogs

People on social media have been loving his pet videos and demand more and more.

While Zoom calls became the new normal across the world thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns, a video of a video call between a man and his pet dogs over their performance went viral in May.

Video of BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter‘s “company meeting” with his two Labradors, Olive and Mabel went viral, winning hearts on the internet.

Woman falls through ceiling as daughter records song

The daughter said her mother wasn't hurt in the accident.

A woman’s music audition video made her a TikTok sensation after her mother crashed through the ceiling of the room while she was recording and it was caught on camera.

The 10-second viral video posted by TikTok user Liz San Millan (@lizjsm_) showed her singing before a loud crash, the ceiling breaking and a person’s leg dangling through the hole.

NASA astronaut’s first video of Earth from the space station

The short clip, shared on Twitter, was taken from the window of Dragon Resilience and shows the curve of the earth.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, back in November shared his first video of the Earth taken from space and it was widely shared and liked on social media.

“Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!” Glover wrote while sharing the video.

Doctor’s dances to ‘Garmi’ while wearing PPE kit

The viral clip features the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused.

Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi shared a video of herself mimicking the dance steps of Nora Fatehi on the song ‘Garmi‘ from the movie ‘Street Dancer 3D‘.

The viral clip shows the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused.

Nike’s advertisement highlighting the power of sport

With Megan Rapinoe's poignant voiceover for the ad has wowed all across the globe.

Amid the gloom around the Covid-19 pandemic, globally renowned sports brand Nike dropped an ad, leaving many inspired with the thought that “nothing can stop what we can do together”.

The ad highlighted the power of sport and how it has the ability to bring us together and become agents of change. With a powerful narration and an equally stunning voiceover by American football star Megan Rapinoe, the ad transcended all boundaries and achieved what it aimed to do — bring everyone together.

Child getting angry during a haircut

People can’t have enough of the baby’s cuteness. People can’t have enough of the baby’s cuteness.

A video of a boy getting extremely angry and upset over getting a haircut drew laughs on the internet, while many empathised with the child.

Anup Petkar, a Nagpur resident, shared the video of his son Anushrut getting his locks clipped and his protests over the hair being cut too short.

Kokilaben dialogues into a rap song

The spoof video has left netizens laughing out loud online.

Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate from Aurangabad added peppy beats and music to popular Indian soap opera ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s character Kokilaben’s dialogues into a rap song.

The catchy song soon went viral, leaving netizens laughing out loud on the internet.