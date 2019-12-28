Year Ender 2019: Top bizarre stories that left readers extremely uncomfortable

Here is a look at all the bizarre stories of 2019. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Here is a look at all the bizarre stories of 2019. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

As 2019 is coming to a close, let’s take a look at some of the stories that set this year apart from the rest. From a Japanese man’s bizarre love story with a cockroach to a UK bride’s ‘meaningful’ manicure featuring her father’s ashes, let’s go down the memory lane to look at some of the weirdest and bizarre stories of the year which left the readers squirming and extremely uncomfortable.

Here’s the list of some of the top bizarre stories that took the internet by storm:

UK bride incorporates her late father’s ashes into bridal manicure to honour him

It was in 2018 when Walton’s father Nicks’s cancer spread into his spines and ribs and became incurable. It was in 2018 when Walton’s father Nicks’s cancer spread into his spines and ribs and became incurable.

A UK bride, who wanted to honour her late father on her wedding night glued his ashes to her acrylic nails to fulfil his wish of walking her down the aisle. Charlotte Walton married her husband Nik this August, but her dad succumbed to cancer before the wedding. It was her cousin Kirsty, a YouTuber and a nail art artist, who came up with the idea of using the ashes on the nails. Walton immediately agreed to incorporate her late dad’s ashes into a “meaningful manicure”. Read more here

A duct-taped banana sells for $120,000, netizens start their own ‘art’ using other fruits

Maurizio Cattelan sold three editions of his viral banana art. Maurizio Cattelan sold three editions of his viral banana art.

A humble banana duct-taped to a wall recently sold for $120,000 (over Rs 85 lakhs) at Miami’s Art Basel. As photos and videos of the art went viral, it received a mixed reaction online. While most couldn’t believe that a rapidly decaying fruit could earn so much, others thought this should start a new tax on buying extravagant art, and others debated if at all it can be considered an art form. Read more here

This Valentine’s Day, a UK zoo is letting people name a cockroach after their ex

“The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your, or your friend’s worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love,” read the “The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your, or your friend’s worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love,” read the Facebook post by the zoo. (Source: Getty Images)

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year, a zoo in London offered a perfect solution for those who were either single or had suffered heartbreaks. Suggesting a way to make themselves feel better, the zoo offered the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your or your friend’s worthless ex-“someone” on Valentine’s Day. A Facebook post by the zoo said that their ‘name a cockroach programme’ aimed to raise money for various projects at the zoo. Read more here

Kerala man abandons pet for having ‘illicit’ relationship with dog next door

The story soon went viral and triggered angry reactions from animal lovers. The story soon went viral and triggered angry reactions from animal lovers.

In a bizarre incident, a pet dog in Kerala was abandoned by its owner for having an “illicit” relationship with a canine next door. According to an ANI report, the 3-year-old white pomeranian was found at the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram, with a note attached to its collar which read,”, “She is of a good breed. She doesn’t eat much. Because of her illicit relationship with a dog next door, I am abandoning her.” Read more here

UAE woman seeks divorce after husband stops her from playing PUBG

The husband said he fears that his wife is getting addicted to the game and neglecting family duties. The husband said he fears that his wife is getting addicted to the game and neglecting family duties.

A woman in the UAE wanted to divorce her husband after he stopped her from playing the popular online game PUBG. The unidentified woman sought help from the Ajman police’s social centre after a fight over the game turned violent. The woman justified her demand for divorce and told the police that she was being deprived of her right to chose her means of entertainment as she derived pleasure and comfort from the game. Read more here

UK woman marries her dog on live TV, but no one’s impressed

People noted that the dog, donning a tux and a hat didn’t seem happy about the bizarre wedding. People noted that the dog, donning a tux and a hat didn’t seem happy about the bizarre wedding.

A woman in the UK married her dog on live television. The incident went viral after Elizabeth Hoad, appeared on the popular television, ‘This Morning’ and said that she was done with men after four failed engagements and 221 dates. She also said she was happy that she found her true love in Logan, her dog. The bizarre ceremony was ‘officiated’ by the TV crew members as Hoad tied the knot with Logan. Read more here.

CCTV footage captures man stealing python by putting it in his pants

“I hope Pasta gets back to the owners. Wish the snake would’ve bitten him.I hope Pasta gets back to the owners. Wish the snake would’ve bitten him,” read a comment on the vial post. (Source: YouTube) “I hope Pasta gets back to the owners. Wish the snake would’ve bitten him.I hope Pasta gets back to the owners. Wish the snake would’ve bitten him,” read a comment on the vial post. (Source: YouTube)

In a bizarre incident caught on CCTV in Michigan, USA, a man stole a python from a pet store by smuggling the reptile in his pants. According to the post put up by the shop owner on Facebook, the ball python was recently adopted and was going home the day he was stolen. While some expressed shock over the bizarre incident, others hoped for the snake to return safely. Read more here

Chinese company staff forced to crawl as punishment, video goes viral

The “punishment” only stopped when police were informed and arrived at the location. The “punishment” only stopped when police were informed and arrived at the location.

A company in China reportedly forced its employees to crawl on a street for failing to reach their annual targets. According to a report by Daily Mail, several employees were made to crawl on all fours through traffic and the ‘punishment’ only stopped after the police reached the location. The video of the incident went massively viral and triggered angry reactions on the internet. Read more here

This Japanese man dated a cockroach for a year and ate it when it died!

Even though he stressed the relationship was platonic in the interview, he admitted to having fantasised the insect. (Source: Asian Boss/ Youtube) Even though he stressed the relationship was platonic in the interview, he admitted to having fantasised the insect.

This bizarre love story between a man and a cockroach made everyone cringe this year. Yes, you heard that right. A 25-year-old man named Yuta Shinohara claimed he dated Lisa, a cockroach from Africa for a year. However, it’s not their unique love-story that stunned people the most. When after the short span of dating, Lisa died and Shinohara ate her. In an interview, he said he “reverently ate her so that she now lives on in his body”. Read more here

‘One of us has polluted the air’: Fart disrupts proceedings at regional assembly in Kenya

At a Kenyan regional assembly on Wednesday, the post-lunch session was interrupted when a pungent and bad smell spread in the house. (Representational image) At a Kenyan regional assembly on Wednesday, the post-lunch session was interrupted when a pungent and bad smell spread in the house. (Representational image)

In a bizarre incident, a fart disrupted proceedings at a regional assembly in Kenya leading to adjournment of the session by the Speaker. The Speaker announced a ten-minute break in the proceeding at the Homa Town County Bay Assembly, and urged members to step outside the chamber after the post-lunch session at a Kenyan regional assembly was interrupted because of the bad and pungent smell. Read more here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd