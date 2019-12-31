From ‘Mizoram boy’ to protesters singing ‘Baby Shark’, 15 good things that happened this year

As 2019 comes to an end, we bring to you some of the good things that happened this year.

As the year 2019 draws to a close, there have been several moments throughout the year that warmed the hearts of netizens. While this year brought in a plethora of new trends, challenges and social media stars, we shortlisted a few that went viral. From the video of a deaf father signing to his newborn daughter to the policewomen who attended babies of mothers giving an exam, we bring you some of the good news stories that spread joy and happiness in 2019.

1. Mizoram boy accidentally runs over chicken, takes it to hospital with all the money he has

A picture of a little boy from Mizoram went viral on social media after the 6-year-old rushed an injured chicken he ran over to the hospital and offered to pay for the treatment with his pocket money. Identified as Derek C Lalchhanhima, the little boy later received a ‘Word of Appreciation’ certificate from his school for the good deed.

2. Muslim man breaks fast to donate blood to Hindu patient

When most Muslims around the world observed the holy month of Ramzan, a man in Assam broke his fast to donate blood to a Hindu man. Twenty-six-year-old Panaulla Ahmad from Mangaldoi district decided to break his fast to help a patient in dire need of blood. Resting after his ‘sehri’ (pre-dawn meal), Ahmad noticed his roommate Tapash Bhagawati, who is part of the Team Humanity — an all-India organisation that links blood donors to patients, had received a call the previous night about a patient who needed two units of O-positive blood. However, despite a rigorous search and online appeals, Dhemaji district’s resident Rajan Gogoi’s family failed to procure donors, Panaullah offered to donate the blood himself.

3. Deaf man uses signs to talk with daughter, video warms hearts online

A heartwarming video of a deaf father interacting with his newborn daughter in sign language had left many teary-eyed. The video was shared on Twitter by retired US basketball professional Rex Chapman along with a caption that read, “This hearing-impaired father expressing love to his newborn daughter in sign-language is the definitely Twitter content I’m here for.”

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the 41-second clip features a man affectionately holding a newborn baby in his arms while communicating with her in sign language.

4. Man rescues dog after its leash gets stuck in elevator

A Texas man was lauded online after his prompt thinking saved a dog after its leash was caught in between elevator doors. Surveillance footage showed a woman with a ginger Pomeranian getting inside the lift, however, her furbaby shows hesitance to step in before the door closes. As the elevator starts moving upwards, the man promptly swung into action to save the dog, detaching the entangled leash from the collar.

5. Netizens laud Assam police women who attended to babies while their mothers sat for exam

Two policewomen from Assam were lauded on social media after a picture of them attending to infants while the mothers appeared for an examination went viral on the internet. The heartwarming incident took place at the Don Bosco High School in Mangaldoi, where several women took part in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). Before entering the examination hall, some of the TET aspirants handed over their babies to the policewomen who were deployed to guard the exam centre.

6. Boy with Down Syndrome comforts an autistic classmate

A video of a little boy comforting his crying friend in a classroom has taken social media by storm. The touching video shows a child with Down Syndrome soothing a classmate who is autistic. The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

7. Jamia students, alumni clean roads outside campus after protest, earn praise online

A day after the police crackdown in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus in New Delhi, a video of students and alumni cleaning the roads leading to the university had gone viral. The group of volunteers came together to clean up the roads in the New Friends Colony area of Delhi after Monday’s protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the Delhi Police’s actions on the campus.

8. Pune housemaid’s visiting card goes viral, gets job offers from across country

A housemaid seeking work with the help of a visiting card became an overnight internet sensation. When Geeta Kale, who works as a domestic help around Bavdhan area in Pune, lost work at a house, she was left feeling sad and dejected. However, little did she know that with the simple assistance by another employer — Dhanashree Shinde — she would become the talk of the town.

9. A boy invited his kindergarten classmates to adoption hearing, they showed up with hearts

When five-year-old Michael Clark Jr was being adopted, all his classmates from kindergarten were invited for the hearing. In a heartwarming gesture, his classmates filled up the rows of the Kent County courtroom in Michigan and even told the judge about just how much their classmate meant to them. So when Michael’s adoption was being finalised, his classmates waved hearts in the background.

10. Hyderabad woman constable breastfeeds baby found outside hospital, earns respect online

A woman police constable in Hyderabad won hearts online with her act of kindness by breastfeeding a two-month-old baby who was found outside a hospital. Priyanka, who is currently on maternity leave, rushed to the police station as her husband M. Ravinder, a police constable himself informed her about the crying infant, who kept wailing due to hunger.

11. Protesters in Lebanon sing ‘Baby Shark’ for toddler who got caught in a protest

People in Lebanon took to streets to protest against the government’s economic reforms, that included new taxes. However, despite the anger on the streets, a heartwarming gesture by a group of protesters for a toddler went viral on social media. The video shows a group of protesters singing the hit song ‘Baby Shark’ for a little child who was caught in the protest.

12. Over 4,800 people queue for stem cell test to help 5-yr-old fighting cancer

In a heartwarming gesture, thousands of people in the United Kingdom turned up to sign the stem cell register and donate blood to help a five-year-old fighting blood cancer. Undeterred by heavy showers over 4000 people queued up outside Pitmaston Primary School in Worcester, which hosted a special drive for prospective donors to give a swab sample and donate blood to be considered.

13. Texas professor praised after photo of her carrying student’s baby during class

A professor from Texas was praised on social media after a picture of her holding a student’s child during a class went viral. The picture, that was shared by Twitter user Haley Yates, said that her professor Barbie Hicks decided to help out with her baby who she had taken to class, so she could prepare for a test.

14. Kerala MLA tells people to give him books instead of flowers, donates them to schools

A Kerala MLA was praised on social media after he asked people to give him books instead of flowers when they meet him. CPM MLA VK Prasanth promised to donate those books to the libraries of various government schools in the constituency. Prasanth, who became an MLA in the Vattiyoorkavu constituency after winning the bypolls in the state, requested people who wanted to give him flowers to give books instead.

15. Nurse dances to ‘The Jingle Bell Rock’ to cheer up toddler recovering from cancer

A doting nurse won hearts on online after she was captured dancing to a Christmas song to cheer up a three-year-old recovering from cancer. Marcia Love-Bowens, a nurse’s assistant at Brenner Youngsters’ Hospital in Salem-Winston, North Carolina, was dancing to the famous Christmas song ‘The Jingle Bell Rock’ to cheer up Pearl Monroe, who was diagnosed with Leukemia.

