Year Ender 2018: The most bizarre stories that went viral this year

As the year 2018 draws to a close, there were several stories that went viral on social media. However, some of them left people completely stunned by their absurdity. Whether it was the woman, who killed her boyfriend and fed them to Pakistani workers, the New media centre in China that was trolled for looking like ‘male genitals’ or the Gurgaon ‘healer’ who claimed to know the “cause of homosexuality”, 2018 saw strange things happening. If you have not been able to keep a track of all these peculiar stories, don’t you worry. We have curated a list of the top 15 most bizarre stories that went viral this year.

1. Woman kills boyfriend, cooks body parts with rice and serves it to Pakistani workers

When a group of Pakistani workers in the United Arab Emirates were offered a feast of Machboos — a traditional dish made with rice and meat — they didn’t know it contained a unique ingredient — human meat. A 30-year-old Moroccan woman later confessed to butchering her boyfriend, mincing his remains and feeding them to construction workers. Read more here.

2. This Chinese skyscraper is being trolled for looking like ‘male genitals’

A building in China had come under intense social media scrutiny for its resemblance to male genitals. According to a Daily Mail report, the Guangxi New Media Centre located at Guangxi in south-eastern China took almost two years to build but it did not take long for people to disapprove of the building’s design. Read more here.

3. Gurgaon ‘healer’ knows what causes homosexuality… we gave him a call

For all of you who have been fighting the long battle against Section 377 and other prejudices in India against homosexuality, here was a man who was claiming to have found the root cause of the ‘problem’. An advertisement in a popular newspaper went viral after LGBTQIA+ activist Harrish Iyer shared it on Facebook. The ad read: “IS YOUR Son/Daughter Gay/Lesbian. Before Marriage. Know from us. Call 9811056357…” Read more here.

4. Polish company introduces a new drink for the world — vagina beer

International Beer Day was just another excuse for beer lovers around the world to find an excuse to drink. But it seems some are drunk even before their first swig. How else do we explain vagina beer. Yes, you read it right. Beer made with vaginal bacteria of super-hot Czech models. The project started in 2016 has finally hit store shelves. Read more here.

5. Two frogs got ‘married’ in Madhya Pradesh with minister in attendance

Just in case you thought you have had enough of social media and its quirks for the day, we’d request you to stop in your tracks and wait for the icing on the cake before you take the plunge. Confused? Well, a minister in Madhya Pradesh attended a wedding that has got the attention of social media. Because, the bride and the groom were two frogs. According to ANI, in a ritual that is believed to please the rain gods and subsequently result in bountiful rainfall, two frogs were ‘married’ to each other in a ceremony that was attended by MP minister Lalita Yadav. Read more here.

6. Newlywed husband seeks divorce from wife for lack of honeymoon sex

Marriage is not a cakewalk… It’s a bumpy ride, and to be together forever, there are many troubled times through which a husband and wife need to stick to each other. However, it is believed that the first few days or months are hunky dory and lovey-dovey. But strangely, even the honeymoon period of a couple turned out to be a disaster. What’s more, the stressful time ended with the husband seeking for a divorce! Can you believe it? Well, it’s true. Yes, the husband, who hails from UAE, cut short his honeymoon and flew back to Dubai asking a divorce from his wife due to “lack of sex”. Read more here.

7. After #PooWatch, Police forced to ‘release’ drug suspect after he refused to poop for 47 DAYS!

Remember the famous drug dealer who not only kept Essex Police busy on a #PooWatch but also hooked Twitterati to his toilet habits? Well, the cops had to give up against the stubborn man and finally release him after he refused to take a dump for staggering 47 days! The UK police department finally ended their viral poop watch and freed the man to be taken to a hospital after he put his health in danger refusing to pass the stash of Class A drugs he swallowed when he was arrested. Read more here.

8. ‘Dead’ man sent to the morgue, wakes up and then dies during funeral preparations

A Chinese, who has been identified as Chen, reportedly assumed her husband, who was suffering from terminal stomach cancer for several months, was dead after she found him in a limp state. Without really checking properly or even consulting a doctor, she sent the ‘body’ to the morgue. It was only when the morgue cosmetologist was getting the man ready that he noticed Huang’s mouth and fingers twitching slightly. Read more here.

9. Size does matter: Chinese condoms ‘Too small’ for men in Zimbabwe

Chinese goods have taken over consumer markets around the world. But as rapidly as their reach has grown, the distrust regarding the durability and quality of mass-produced Chinese products has increased as well. But it seems for men in Zimbabwe, the problem is not of the two above traits, but a matter of size when it comes to certain Chinese products — condoms. Yes, the problem is so serious that the country’s health minister had to make a formal complaint. Apparently, the concept of one size fits all is not working in this case. Read more here.

10. Woman decides to divorce husband of 40 days over a shawarma

It is common for couples to fight with each other and the reasons for it might vary. However, an Arab woman has set a precedent of sorts after she decided to divorce her husband over a shawarma wrap. Yes, you read that right! The Khaleej Times quotes a report from Masrawy that states that an Egyptian woman has decided to divorce her husband after he refused to buy her a shawarma. Read more here.

11. Cab gets stuck on stairs; driver claims, ‘Uber app told him to take the route’

It is true that technological advancements have made our life easier, but often some glitch in the code or app could end up causing us a lot of grief. Something similar happened to an Uber driver in San Francisco when he followed the GPS blindly and tried to climb down some stairs, only to get stuck midway! He claimed that it was not his mistake entirely as the Uber navigation app suggested him to take the way. Read more here.

12. Chinese man’s rectum fell off because he was sitting too long on the toilet

Are you one of those who likes to utilise their loo-time for something else? Using the time to multitask, while doing your daily business? There are many around the world who like to read the newspaper and play games while pooping. And if you are one of them, then let us warn you that prolonged seating on a toilet may be quite harmful — like falling-off-of-your-rectum kind of harmful! Yes, according to local news reports, a Chinese man was recently rushed to the hospital at midnight after he noticed a mysterious ball-sized lump hanging from his anus. Read more here.

13. Kim Jong-un ‘nuclear’ face mask creates controversy in South Korea

The historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea raised hopes of a peace in the Korean peninsula earlier this year. The landmark summit inspired many things, from delicious dishes to a clothing line. But recently, a beauty product called “unification moisturising nuclear face masks” has landed into a controversy. The product features the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jung-Un donning a white sheet and smiling. Slogans claim that the masks are “wrinkle-resistant” and “water-resilient” nuclear bomb packs, according to The Telegraph. Read more here.

14. Newlyweds get drunk on their honeymoon, end up buying a hotel in Sri Lanka

A newlywed couple was so drunk during their honeymoon in Sri Lanka that they ended up buying the hotel they were staying in. According to a Mirror report, Gina Lyons, 33, and Mark Lee, 35, who married in June 2017, went on their honeymoon to Sri Lanka December last year and ended up making the grand deal. Read more here.

15. Doctors pull out lighter that was inside man’s stomach for twenty years

We have seen bizarre medical incidents take place in the past — be it that of doctors taking out 639 nails from a man’s stomach or even a 13kg poop-filled colon. Joining the league is another man who was operated upon recently and the doctors pulled out a lighter that he swallowed 20 years ago. Yes, let that sink in. We will wait. While the doctors said it was the man’s sheer luck that the lighter did not travel to his intestines and make his condition fatal, that the butane chemical inside the lighter did not leak in his guts was another stroke of luck in his favour. Read more here.