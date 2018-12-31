Year Ender 2018: 15 Good things that happened this year

As the year 2018 draws to a close, many are preparing themselves for the upcoming year. While some are listing down their new year resolutions, others are looking back at the year that has just gone by. As the year 2018 has been a mix of good, bad and ugly, we decided to end it on a positive note. Sharing the positivity, we bring you some of the good news stories that spread joy and happiness around the world. If 2018 did not go as planned, maybe 2019 will.

1. Uttarakhand cop saves man’s life by carrying him 2km uphill on shoulders

Sub Inspector Lokendra Bahuguna of Uttarakhand Police department was in news for carrying a man on his shoulders uphill for two kilometres to take him to a healthcare centre in Yamunotri. According to a Facebook post by Uttarakhand Police, Bahuguna was part of a team trying to manage traffic in Bhairo Ghati — a track between Vaishno Devi and Sanji Chhat. Read more here.

2. Humanity over religious customs: A man from Bihar broke Ramadan fast to donate blood to thalassemic child

Jawed Alam, a Muslim, donated his blood by breaking his Ramadan fast, to save the life of an eight-year-old boy Rajesh Kumar, suffering from thalassemia. It is a fatal condition which requires the patient to transfuse blood every three to four weeks. Read more here.

3. Vigilant passenger’s tweets help police rescue 26 minor girls from train; Tweeple laud man

Thanks to a vigilant passenger, 26 minor girls were rescued from a suspected human-trafficking gang by railway officials and the police. The passenger travelling by Avadh Express sent out an SOS tweet asking railways to help and take necessary measures after he spotted the girls crying in a compartment. Read more here.

4. UK University wins hearts online with perfect reply to critics of refugee scholarships

The University of Reading perfectly responded to people complaining about refugee scholarships as other British universities too joined in to extend their support to the cause. Twitter buzzed with reactions as people were happy that educational institutes were helping those displaced due to political instability and war. Read more here.

5. Spreading smiles, UK Sikh NGO gives Eid gifts to over 500 Syrian refugees

Thanks to a Sikh NGO, over 500 Syrian refugee children were surprised with special Eidis this year. Khalsa Aid, a UK-based Sikh organisation that provides relief and does humanitarian work in various distressed places spread smiles among children from Mosul this year Read more here.

6. Man rescues visually-challenged person who fell on subway tracks; earns respect online

A Canadian was hailed as a hero after he risked his own life to rescue a visually-challenged man, who fell on the tracks at an underground train station. The man, identified as Kyle Busquine, did not fear being electrocuted and rescued the visually-challenged person at Broadview Station in Toronto from the tracks. Read more here.

7. To assess food quality, Kerala IAS officer has lunch with school students; wins hearts online

A district collector’s impromptu visit to a school won many hearts online. An IAS officer in Kerala made a surprise visit to a school in Neerkunnam to assess the quality of mid-day meal and ended up eating with scores of students. The beautiful gesture not only cheered the little ones at the school but also people online, who lauded him for his dedication and vigilance. Read more here.

8. ‘Hats off’: Manipur IAS officer hailed as ‘hero’ for leading the flood rescue in waist-deep water

A photo of IAS officer Deleep Singh from Manipur, standing in waist-deep water, while leading the rescue operations in the flood-hit area of Imphal was widely shared on social media. The photo shows Singh, flood control secretary in the state, getting into action and helping others defying the flood-waters. Read more here.

9. This DU professor’s Facebook post of how teachers helped a student pay fees has gone viral

Nandini Sen, a professor at Bharati college affiliated to the Delhi University and situated in West Delhi, took to Facebook to share a heartwarming incident that took place at the college. Amidst several students applying for admissions in undergraduate programmes in the DU, an 18-year-old qualified, except on one account — she did not have the money to deposit fees. Read more here.

10. Khalsa Aid volunteers reach Kochi, set up Langar to feed 2000 people

As Kerala reels under its worst flood in nearly a century, Sikh volunteers from the Khalsa Aid International, the UK based philanthropist group, have reached the state to help the flood victims. Their group’s volunteers from their Indian wing reached Kochi and set up a Langar to feed food for 2000 people. Read more here.

11. Sachin Tendulkar rescues and feeds dehydrated kite, wins hearts online

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is not just known for his amazing performance on the field but for making people aware of their social responsibilities too. In a footage shared by Sachin Tendulkar on his Facebook page shows how despite not knowing how to provide relief to the avian, he takes a few measures to add respite. Read more here.

12. This photo of dogs waiting for homeless man outside hospital entrance is melting hearts online

‘Dogs are man’s best friend’ is not just a mere saying, and a post that went viral will make you believe it even more. When a homeless man in Brazil was admitted in a hospital, staff realised that he wasn’t alone. Yes, as he was getting treated, four dogs patiently kept waiting at the door! Read more here.

13. Argentinian police officer promoted after photo of her breastfeeding neglected infant goes viral

A police officer in Argentina won millions of hearts online after she was photographed breastfeeding a neglected infant in her uniform. A photo of Celeste Ayala breastfeeding the seven-month-old baby, who was rescued along with five other kids from their home, went viral. After being hailed by netizens and fellow citizens, the officer was promoted. Read more here.

14. Praise pours in from across the world as Thailand cave rescue ends successfully

The mission to rescue 12 boys from a football team and their coach, who were trapped inside a Thailand cave for weeks, came to an end with all of them being extracted safely. People all across the globe took to social media to congratulate the rescuers, and many praised the courage shown by the young boys. Read more here.

15. Andhra MLA sleeps at crematorium to dispel fear of ghosts; garners praise online

Palakollu MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu spent three nights at the crematorium to dispel fears of workers who refused to work at the site. The picture of the MLA sleeping at the crematorium has now gone viral garnering praise from all corners. Read more here.