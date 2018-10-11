‘Yeah, I’m a deaf person,’ says activist in heartfelt FB post

Deaf should be called exactly what they are without any labels. (Source: Facebook)

“We are the same, I just don’t regret that I could not hear and speak like you… Yes, I am a Deaf person,” wrote activist Zahra M Manji, who was born deaf, in a heartfelt post which has resonated with many.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Manji calls herself a proud member of the Deaf community. In her viral post, she shared several things that a deaf person does differently. “I wake up every day, with a vibrating alarm or a bright light, which sometimes becomes uncomfortable for others. Yeah, I’m a Deaf person,” she wrote. After completing two bachelor’s degrees and holding a master’s degree in Deaf Education, Manji returned to her hometown to help spread awareness on the issue.

“I started to write this post in hopes to change the perspectives in the society both near and far,” she told indianexpress.com when asked what triggered her to write the post. She added that individuals who are deaf should be called exactly what they are, without labels such as ‘disabled’ or ‘differently-abled’.

“My goal is to promote an awareness that Deaf people are as ordinary as everybody else and that sign language is a natural expression of the Deaf and should be used by many, including non-Deaf individuals,” she said.

