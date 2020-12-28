scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

After taking a dig at Apple, Xiaomi removes charger from Mi 11 box; gets trolled

Samsung, which had trolled Apple by saying that its Galaxy phones still come with a charger in the box, later pulled back the social media post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2020 3:41:14 pm
iphone, Xiaomi trolls iphone, apple no charger, Xiaomi Lei Jun confirms no charger meme fest, twitter trolling, Xiaomi phone, trending, indian express, indian express newsFrom trolling to memes, netizens respond to Xiaomi's no charger move. (Source: @iamsagarcastic/Twitter)

Taking a leaf out of Apple’s book, Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship Mi 11 smartphone without a power adapter. This comes even as the China smartphone company had taken a dig at Apple for removing the charger from the iPhone 12 retail box.

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, Apple had announced in October that the new iPhone 12 would ship without a charger in the retail packaging box. Besides Xiaomi, Samsung had too mocked Apple for its decision.

Recently, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed on Weibo that the company’s upcoming product Mi 11 would not be shipped with a charger citing “environmental protection” as the reason.

Samsung, which had trolled Apple by saying that its Galaxy phones still come with a charger in the box, has now pulled back the advertisement, with many wondering if the company too was planning to do the same.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Post Jun’s confirmation, it did not take long for netizens to call out Xiaomi on its hypocrisy. From jokes to memes, here are how netizens responded:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement