After taking a dig at Apple, Xiaomi removes charger from Mi 11 box; gets trolled

From trolling to memes, netizens respond to Xiaomi's no charger move. (Source: @iamsagarcastic/Twitter)

Taking a leaf out of Apple’s book, Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship Mi 11 smartphone without a power adapter. This comes even as the China smartphone company had taken a dig at Apple for removing the charger from the iPhone 12 retail box.

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, Apple had announced in October that the new iPhone 12 would ship without a charger in the retail packaging box. Besides Xiaomi, Samsung had too mocked Apple for its decision.

Recently, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed on Weibo that the company’s upcoming product Mi 11 would not be shipped with a charger citing “environmental protection” as the reason.

Don’t worry, we didn’t leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

Samsung, which had trolled Apple by saying that its Galaxy phones still come with a charger in the box, has now pulled back the advertisement, with many wondering if the company too was planning to do the same.

Post Jun’s confirmation, it did not take long for netizens to call out Xiaomi on its hypocrisy. From jokes to memes, here are how netizens responded:

Phone devs every time apple changes something pic.twitter.com/XWsXNfwHQk — PandaTheory (@ThePandaTheory) December 26, 2020

Did it with the headphone jack.

Then with the notch.

And now with the charger. 😂😂 — SpacedLad (@SpacedLad) December 26, 2020

Apple to Samsung and Xiaomi – pic.twitter.com/2g7JCsX0Np — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) December 27, 2020