Wuhan band releases pandemic-themed album to pay homage to people’s sufferings

After being put under one of the world’s stringent lockdowns, good times have returned to China’s Wuhan — once the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. To pay homage to the city, which reported the first Covid-19 case almost a year ago, a synth-rock band named Hardcore Raver in Tears has launched an album written by the bandmates when they were separated during the lockdown. The title track of the album is titled “WUHAN2020”.

In a video shared by South China Morning Post, the band members are seen performing to the songs, dedicating it to the struggles of the people amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The album is very different from our usual style,” band vocalist Lu Yan told the news website. “During its creation, our members were very traumatised psychologically,” he added.

According to the artist, the lyrics are not written to pose questions but to highlight what the people of Wuhan went through as well as to express the feelings of the band members.

Viewed over 6,000 times, the video also features a team of graffiti artists, who paid homage to Dr Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower who worked at Wuhan Central Hospital. The doctor succumbed to Covid-19 while working at the hospital and was the first to raise a warning about the deadly virus.

