Sunday, June 20, 2021
Cricket fan asks Shane Warne if he understands ‘how spin works’, Sehwag joins in on the fun

Many, including cricket veteran Virender Sehwag, poked fun at the cricket fan's reply. The user deleted their Twitter account after the backlash.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2021 1:02:20 pm
Shane Warne spin, Shane Warne twitter, Shane Warne spin questioned, Shane Warne, Shane Warne cricket fan, spin bowling, cricket twitter, WTC finals, WTC, world test championship, india vs New Zealand, India spin bowling, New Zealand spin Bowling, trending news, Indian Express newsThe cricket fan asked if Shane Warne, the 'spin wizard' and the second highest wicket taker of all time, knew spin bowling.

It is not often that you see cricket legends being called out on their knowledge of the game. However, that is exactly what happened when a cricket fan questioned Australian legend Shane Warne, who has taken more than 700 test wickets, on whether he understands spin bowling.

On Saturday, Warne tweeted to express his disappointment with New Zealand for not picking a spinner in their playing 11 for the World Test Championship final. He predicted that the wicket at Southampton would “spin big” and the match would be over for New Zealand “unless weather” comes to their rescue. He wrote this after New Zealand went into the game against India with four pacers leaving out their spin bowler, Ajaz Patel.

But a cricket fan, who went by the username @Justflips96, disagreed with the ‘spin wizard’. Raising doubts about the legendary bowler’s knowledge of the game, the user asked, “Shane, do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry… this pitch won’t get dry because, for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain.”

Naturally, Twitterati had a field day when they saw the cricket legend being schooled on his understanding of the game. The fan’s brazen reply caught the attention of many netizens who were left amused. Many, including cricket veteran Virender Sehwag, poked fun at the response.

Twitter was flooded with replies of users saying they wished they had the same confidence as this one cricket fan. Some also added that this was a phenomenon that could only be seen on Twitter and memes kept pouring in on the social media website.

However, after the backlash, the cricket fan deleted their account.

