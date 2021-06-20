Cricket fan asks Shane Warne if he understands ‘how spin works’, Sehwag joins in on the fun

The cricket fan asked if Shane Warne, the 'spin wizard' and the second highest wicket taker of all time, knew spin bowling.

It is not often that you see cricket legends being called out on their knowledge of the game. However, that is exactly what happened when a cricket fan questioned Australian legend Shane Warne, who has taken more than 700 test wickets, on whether he understands spin bowling.

On Saturday, Warne tweeted to express his disappointment with New Zealand for not picking a spinner in their playing 11 for the World Test Championship final. He predicted that the wicket at Southampton would “spin big” and the match would be over for New Zealand “unless weather” comes to their rescue. He wrote this after New Zealand went into the game against India with four pacers leaving out their spin bowler, Ajaz Patel.

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

But a cricket fan, who went by the username @Justflips96, disagreed with the ‘spin wizard’. Raising doubts about the legendary bowler’s knowledge of the game, the user asked, “Shane, do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry… this pitch won’t get dry because, for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain.”

Naturally, Twitterati had a field day when they saw the cricket legend being schooled on his understanding of the game. The fan’s brazen reply caught the attention of many netizens who were left amused. Many, including cricket veteran Virender Sehwag, poked fun at the response.

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Twitter was flooded with replies of users saying they wished they had the same confidence as this one cricket fan. Some also added that this was a phenomenon that could only be seen on Twitter and memes kept pouring in on the social media website.

This is why I love Twitter. You can even ask Shane Warne if he “understands how spin works”. :) pic.twitter.com/sZfuFvpNzV — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) June 19, 2021

Only if Shane Warne had a coach like this.. pic.twitter.com/AyrYNpy3r2 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 19, 2021

Imagine having the confidence to try and teach Shane Warne about spin bowling 🤣🙈🤪 pic.twitter.com/qgpf5y4OCM — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) June 19, 2021

Bruh😭😭😭😭😭

You asking this guy on how spin works!😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vQgLxgDhlr https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Devaram/🇳🇿 I’m a Die hard Kiwi fan (@GoatendraDhoni) June 19, 2021

Shane Warne checking if that guy asked that for real. pic.twitter.com/OWMTF00aP7 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) June 19, 2021

Shane Warne right now pic.twitter.com/0TzMGWLl9f — Vis 🇮🇹 (@AFCvis) June 19, 2021

Yes, @ShaneWarne, tell us, do you understand how spin works? https://t.co/iAKlN8aEZh — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) June 19, 2021

However, after the backlash, the cricket fan deleted their account.