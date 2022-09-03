Wrestlers jostle in pool of gravy to raise funds for charity in UK

Have you ever heard of the World Gravy Wrestling Championships? If you take a wild guess, then the competition is literally what the name suggests. The annual competition is held in the UK and has men and women wrestling in a pool of gravy for 2-minute matches to raise money for a local charity.

The competition returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. The 12th edition of the event was held outside the Rose ‘N’ Bowl Pub in Rossendale, Lancashire, according to the BBC. The competitors are judged not only for their wrestling skills but also for their fancy dress and entertainment value, according to the report. A video posted on the Instagram page nowthisnews shows women and men jostling in the gravy while wearing fancy clothes.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Since being posted 19 hours ago, the video has received more than 81,000 views and drawn hilarious comments.

“Our planet is dying, but yes… let’s wrestle in gravy,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “God looking down on us from heaven: “finally, they’ve figured out what gravy was for!”” wrote another. “Can you buy the leftover gravy- asking for a friend,” someone asked.

The charity event raised funds for East Lancashire Hospice, according to the report.