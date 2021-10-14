‘Awkward’: Jeff Bezos interrupting William Shatner after space flight gets netizens talking

Star Trek actor William Shatner has become the oldest human in space at the age of 90, after the successful second mission of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket ship. Overwhelmed by the experience, the Canadian actor, who played Captain James Kirk in the 1966 science fiction series, teared up after the 11-minute journey, as he spoke to reporters.

However, as an emotional Shatner spoke about his experience, he was abruptly cut off by Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Watch the video here:

In the 26-second clip, Shatner is seen standing next to Bezos and sharing his experience when the 57-year-old Amazon founder turns in the other direction and says, “Give me a Champagne bottle, c’mere. I want one,” while gesturing to a woman standing in the ground. He then turns back to Shanter to offer it to him.

Shatner, who looked somewhat vexed after the abrupt interaction, turned down the bottle and stepped aside as Bezos began the celebration by popping the bottle.

Many watching the landing of Shatner’s historic space flight noticed the awkward moment shared between the actor and Bezos and were quick to comment on it. “Please enjoy this moment of William Shatner trying to describe his life-changing experience in #BlueOrigin and Jeff Bezos ignoring him to spray a woman with champagne,” read the caption of a post shared along with the video.

“Bezos didn’t seem particularly interested in listening to Shatner’s profound words; he seemed more concerned about popping the champagne. He even walked away at one point when Bill was in full flow. Quite staggering and really awkward,” tweeted another.

Post the landing, Shatner summed up his experience and said, “I hope I never recover from this,” The Guardian reported. “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. It’s so much larger than me and life. It hasn’t got anything to do with the little green men and the blue orb. It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.

Shatner took the flight to space along with three other passengers, including former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare entrepreneur Glen de Vries, and Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers.