scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Top News

Watch: Quintuplets amaze netizens by scoring five baskets in a row

"I’m a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result," tweeted Bova while sharing the clip, which features his himself along with his four siblings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 6:57:18 pm
basketball, basketball viral video, quintuplet, quintuplet basketball viral video “You guys are awesome, but I’m nervous about you standing on the roof,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

A video of quintuplets shooting a basketball in perfect sequence from different areas in their home has impressed netizens. The 30-second long video shows five siblings taking turns to score a basket.

While two siblings are seen on the ground, one is seen standing by a window  and another further away on the same floor. The fifth is seen standing on the roof. One by one, each sibling is seen passing the ball to the other sibling and attempting to score a basket.

“I’m a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result,” tweeted Sam Bova while sharing the clip, which features himself along with his four siblings.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 million views and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many praised the siblings for their skills, others expressed concerns about the safety of the person standing on the roof.

“You guys are awesome, but I’m nervous about you standing on the roof,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement