Watch: Quintuplets amaze netizens by scoring five baskets in a row

A video of quintuplets shooting a basketball in perfect sequence from different areas in their home has impressed netizens. The 30-second long video shows five siblings taking turns to score a basket.

While two siblings are seen on the ground, one is seen standing by a window and another further away on the same floor. The fifth is seen standing on the roof. One by one, each sibling is seen passing the ball to the other sibling and attempting to score a basket.

“I’m a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result,” tweeted Sam Bova while sharing the clip, which features himself along with his four siblings.

Watch the video here:

I’m a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result: pic.twitter.com/6ajddCPd7R — Sam Bova (@sam_bova) July 28, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 million views and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many praised the siblings for their skills, others expressed concerns about the safety of the person standing on the roof.

“You guys are awesome, but I’m nervous about you standing on the roof,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

