‘Would you sit on snakes for $10,000?’: Video of bizarre challenges has left netizens shocked

Reality shows often come up with bizarre challenges for contestants and popular YouTuber MrBeast is no different. However, his latest video has left netizens scared out of their wits after it went viral on social media.

Shared on his official YouTube channel, the American YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, challenged his friends to complete a series of bizarre stunts to win prize money.

The 14-minute clip, which has garnered over 20 million views, features the four men attempting various challenges such as letting a tarantula crawl on you, sitting in a bathtub full of snakes, being in a room full of rats and more to win money.

In the viral clip, the YouTuber gives away thousands of dollars to all the contestants who were able to complete the challenge.

Post the virality of the clip titled, “Would You Sit In Snakes For $10,000?”, the comments section has been flooded with netizens reacting to the bizarre stunts and the money being given away on completion of those challenges.