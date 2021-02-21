‘Would have ruined the film’: Titanic’s alternative end has netizens displeased

Titanic, undoubtedly, is among the most epic romance-and-disaster films. The 1997 movie culminates on an emotional note, when the elderly version of Kate Winslet’s character, Rose, drops the invaluable necklace ‘The Heart of the Ocean’ in the water. While the movie ended beautifully, director James Cameron did seem to have an alternative end for it.

A video of this alternative end was shared on Twitter by user @patbrennan88, along with a caption that read, “The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me.”

Unlike the original movie, where no one is aware of the fact that Rose had the necklace, in this scene, she is surrounded by the treasure hunter Brock Lovett and his team, who have been looking for the precious jewel all along.

While placing the locket in Lovett’s hand, she said, “You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless, and making each day count.”

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one million views, with netizens not pleased with the ending. Some also tweeted that the scene would have ruined the movie.

For reasons that escape me, that’s the one part of this that made it into the final version. pic.twitter.com/OnI3w5GoTi — Defund the Police (@CardMeHD) February 17, 2021

it’s this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — …plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

The only way this could’ve been worse is if there was a shot of the jewellery reaching the bottom of the ocean and landing in the hand of a skeleton wearing Jack’s clothes lmao — Philip (@TheWatcherIsBae) February 18, 2021

she’s still a murderer in my book. pic.twitter.com/AZLg4NPT4t — Isaiah Headen ✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@isaiahheaden) February 18, 2021

She’s like a hundred years old just take it — Katinum Swagerty (@Khatmandont) February 17, 2021