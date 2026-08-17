Meet Jinny Lu, a 6-year-old pug crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog 2026’ in 4th attempt

Jinny Lu, a six-year-old pug, has been crowned the winner of the 2026 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the unusual competition, which marked its 50th anniversary in California.
Jinny Lu’s win came on her fourth attempt at the competition held on August 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California. Her owner, Michelle Grady, will receive a $5,000 prize from MUG Root Beer.
The second-place prize of $3,000 went to Pinky, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, while Otto, a Chihuahua mix, finished third and received $2,000, the report added.
According to MUG Root Beer, Jinny Lu was adopted through Pug Rescue four years ago, and she has become a source of “mischief and joy” for Grady since then. Grady said Jinny Lu loves competing, meeting people, and being part of everything the event represents.
While the contest’s title may sound harsh, organisers say the event isn’t meant to shame the participating dogs. It aims to celebrate their individuality and highlight their inner beauty, while also promoting pet adoption.
Mandy Clendenen, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, said the competition has never truly been about finding the world’s ugliest dog.
For the past 50 years, she said, the event has celebrated each dog’s uniqueness while spreading a message of compassion, rescue, and acceptance. She added that it was remarkable to see a small local tradition grow into an event that has captured global attention.
Last year, Petunia, a hairless English-French bulldog mix from Eugene, Oregon, was awarded the World’s Ugliest Dog 2025. Petunia, who was just two years old, won Rs 4.3 lakh in prize money.
Produced by the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, the event brought together uniquely looking dogs competing for the quirky title, People.com reported.