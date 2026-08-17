Meet Jinny Lu, a 6-year-old pug crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog 2026’ in 4th attempt

Jinny Lu’s win came on her fourth attempt at the competition (Photo: @straits_times/Instagram)

Jinny Lu, a six-year-old pug, has been crowned the winner of the 2026 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the unusual competition, which marked its 50th anniversary in California.

Jinny Lu’s win came on her fourth attempt at the competition held on August 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California. Her owner, Michelle Grady, will receive a $5,000 prize from MUG Root Beer.

The second-place prize of $3,000 went to Pinky, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, while Otto, a Chihuahua mix, finished third and received $2,000, the report added.

According to MUG Root Beer, Jinny Lu was adopted through Pug Rescue four years ago, and she has become a source of “mischief and joy” for Grady since then. Grady said Jinny Lu loves competing, meeting people, and being part of everything the event represents.