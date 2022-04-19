The world’s tallest woman now holds three more world records

The Guinness World Records has announced that Rumeysa Gelgi, considered the world’s tallest woman, has now made three more world records. This makes her the recipient of five world records.

Gelgi, who is 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall, now holds the record for having the longest fingers (female). Additionally, she holds the record for “largest hands on a living person” (female), with measurements of her right hand amounting to 24.93 centimetre and the left hand measuring up to 24.26 cm. Gelgi also has the longest back (female) in the world with a length of 59.9 cm.

In 2014, Gelgi was announced as the world’s tallest teenager when she was 18. In 2021, when her height was measured again she was given the title of the world’s longest woman.

Rumeysa Gelgi was already confirmed as the tallest woman in the world. Now, she’s added three new records including having the world’s largest hands! 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/Rlkztvl0Me — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 17, 2022

Gelgi’s extremely tall height is caused by Weaver syndrome, a very rare syndrome that causes several abnormalities including the accelerated growth of one’s skeletal.

After being awarded the new records Sunday, Gelgi told the Guinness World Records, “World’s can’t even describe how excited and happy I feel right now.” “My family and people around me are very supportive. Being the only woman with this kind of height, makes me feel very special,” she added.

Gelgi hopes that her story and records raise awareness about the Weaver syndrome and make people more empathetic towards those who have it.

While the title of the tallest woman in the world goes to Gelgi, a citizen of Turkey, the shortest woman in world named Jyoti Kisanji Amge is an Indian citizen.