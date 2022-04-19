scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Must Read

The world’s tallest woman now holds three more world records

Rumeysa Gelgi is the world’s tallest woman with a height of 7 feet and 0.7 inches.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2022 1:58:24 pm
World’s tallest woman, Woman with longest hands and fingers, woman with the world’s longest back, Guinness world record tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi Guinness world record, Indian Express Gelgi’s extremely tall height is caused by Weaver syndrome, a very rare syndrome that causes several abnormalities including the accelerated growth of one’s skeletal. (Source: Guinness World Records)

The Guinness World Records has announced that Rumeysa Gelgi, considered the world’s tallest woman, has now made three more world records. This makes her the recipient of five world records.

Gelgi, who is 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall, now holds the record for having the longest fingers (female). Additionally, she holds the record for “largest hands on a living person” (female), with measurements of her right hand amounting to 24.93 centimetre and the left hand measuring up to 24.26 cm. Gelgi also has the longest back (female) in the world with a length of 59.9 cm.

ALSO READ |Shashi Tharoor attempts to crack world’s shortest pangram in Facebook post

In 2014, Gelgi was announced as the world’s tallest teenager when she was 18. In 2021, when her height was measured again she was given the title of the world’s longest woman.

Gelgi’s extremely tall height is caused by Weaver syndrome, a very rare syndrome that causes several abnormalities including the accelerated growth of one’s skeletal.

After being awarded the new records Sunday, Gelgi told the Guinness World Records, “World’s can’t even describe how excited and happy I feel right now.” “My family and people around me are very supportive. Being the only woman with this kind of height, makes me feel very special,” she added.

Gelgi hopes that her story and records raise awareness about the Weaver syndrome and make people more empathetic towards those who have it.

While the title of the tallest woman in the world goes to Gelgi, a citizen of Turkey, the shortest woman in world named Jyoti Kisanji Amge is an Indian citizen.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement