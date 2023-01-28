A year after major accident, stunt artist rides the world’s tallest unicycle

Wesley Williams, a stunt artist popularly known as the One Wheel Wonder, has broken the Guinness record for riding the world’s tallest unicycle, which is 9.71 m tall. This is almost three metres taller than the former record-breaking unicycle, also made by Williams in 2020.

What makes the record spectacular is that the 25-year-old Williams attained this feat almost 14 months after he fell from over 27 ft during the semifinals of Spain’s Got Talent 2021. The fall rendered Williams almost paralysed as he underwent five operations and 85 stitches. However, despite having got two metal plates and 35 screws surgically implanted to support his body, Williams made an extraordinary recovery that allowed him to get back on a unicycle.

Williams rode his special 9.71-m-tall unicycle at the Weltweihnachts Winter Circus in Germany, considered to be among the world’s most prestigious Christmas circuses. While he broke the record on December 29, 2022, his achievement was officially verified Friday.

After his full recovery, Williams also went back to the Spain’s Got Talent stage in 2022 and impressed the audience by completing the performance that had left him hospitalised almost a year ago. However, he wore a safety harness this time.

Williams is currently performing at the 45th Festival International Du Cirque De Monte Carlo as a featured attraction alongside other renowned artists such as Kris Kremo, René Casselly and Alex Giona.