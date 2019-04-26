Toggle Menu
Burj Khalifa to Eiffel Tower, how the world showed solidarity with Sri Lanka after blasts

There have been multiple signs of solidarity with the island nation, from the world's tallest building being lit up in the colours of Sri Lankan flag to the lights on the Eiffel Tower being switched off.

“Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence,” the official Twitter handle of the building wrote while sharing a photo of the structure on which the flag of the country was reflected.

Tributes have poured in from across the world after the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that targeted churches and luxury hotels killed 253 and injured close to 500. And there have been multiple signs of solidarity with the island nation, from the world’s tallest building being lit up in the colours of Sri Lankan flag to the lights on the Eiffel Tower being switched off.

“Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence,” tweeted the official Twitter handle of the Burj Khalifa on Thursday. The tweet shared a photo of the building on which the flag of the country was projected.

It wasn’t just the iconic building that was lit up in support. The headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Marina Mall, the Capital Tower and Shaikh Zayed Bridge — all prominent structures in the UAE – that were bathed in colours of the Sri Lankan flag.

Earlier, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Toronto sign had their lights turned off in solidarity with Sri Lanka and the hundreds who were killed in the terror attack. The Municipality Building in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv was also lit up in the colours of the Sri Lankan flag on April 21.

Sri Lankan officials revised the death toll from Easter Sunday bombings down by about 100 on Thursday, blaming the difficulty in identifying body parts at bomb scenes for the earlier inaccurate number. The new official figure is now 253, down from an earlier 359.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. It released a video that showed eight men, all but one with their faces covered, standing under a black Islamic State flag and declaring their loyalty to its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The government said there were nine suicide bombers, eight of whom had been identified.

