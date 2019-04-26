Burj Khalifa to Eiffel Tower, how the world showed solidarity with Sri Lanka after blasts

Tributes have poured in from across the world after the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that targeted churches and luxury hotels killed 253 and injured close to 500. And there have been multiple signs of solidarity with the island nation, from the world’s tallest building being lit up in the colours of Sri Lankan flag to the lights on the Eiffel Tower being switched off.

“Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence,” tweeted the official Twitter handle of the Burj Khalifa on Thursday. The tweet shared a photo of the building on which the flag of the country was projected.

برج خليفة يضيء تضامناً مع #سريلانكا. معاً نحو عالم يسوده السلام والتسامح#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence pic.twitter.com/3U39ztZd4H — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2019

It wasn’t just the iconic building that was lit up in support. The headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Marina Mall, the Capital Tower and Shaikh Zayed Bridge — all prominent structures in the UAE – that were bathed in colours of the Sri Lankan flag.

#AbuDhabi: Landmark buildings light up in the colours of the national Flag of #SriLanka as mark of solidarity with the country’s leadership and people affected by the recent terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/gHIYmvmBzX — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 24, 2019

Earlier, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Toronto sign had their lights turned off in solidarity with Sri Lanka and the hundreds who were killed in the terror attack. The Municipality Building in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv was also lit up in the colours of the Sri Lankan flag on April 21.

Ce soir, je m’éteindrai dès 00h00 pour rendre hommage aux victimes des attentats du Sri Lanka🇱🇰 Tonight, from 12:00 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attacks🇱🇰 #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/a3tv8b58wn — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 21, 2019

The Toronto sign has been dimmed in solidarity with Sri Lanka following today’s tragic attacks. We join our Sri Lankan community and our Christian community in mourning those killed and pray for the recovery of those injured. #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/6ZXEMRVBUv — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 21, 2019

We stand with our brothers and sisters in #SriLanka. The #TelAviv Municipality building in Rabin Square now lit up with flag of Sri Lanka. 📷: TLV Irya pic.twitter.com/kqOwDzvsdm — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 21, 2019

Sri Lankan officials revised the death toll from Easter Sunday bombings down by about 100 on Thursday, blaming the difficulty in identifying body parts at bomb scenes for the earlier inaccurate number. The new official figure is now 253, down from an earlier 359.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. It released a video that showed eight men, all but one with their faces covered, standing under a black Islamic State flag and declaring their loyalty to its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The government said there were nine suicide bombers, eight of whom had been identified.