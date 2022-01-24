World’s oldest man passes away days before his 113th birthday

Saturnino de la Fuente García, the world’s oldest man, passed away just days before his 113th birthday, according to the Guinness World Records. The 112-year-old died of natural causes on January 18 at his home in León, Spain ahead of his birthday on February 11, the Guinness World Record said in a statement.

García was given the title of the oldest living male in September 2021 when he was 112 years and 211 days old. García had told the Guinness World Record that the secret of his longevity lies in leading a “quiet life” and “do not hurt anyone”.

Q) “what is the secret to longevity?” A) “A quiet life, and not hurting anyone” – Saturnino de la fuente García (aged 112) #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/ciVH1fQrbg — Jonathan Gould (@jonnywonnydooda) January 19, 2022

The oldest man in the world has died- the Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia died at the age of 113. #News #Spain pic.twitter.com/LaFjUOKLaK — 🌴🌊🇺🇸 (@0419R7264968959) January 19, 2022

Tributes paid to worlds oldest man who has died in Spain –

Tributes have been paid to the worlds oldest man – Saturnino de la Fuente García – who has passed away just before his … – https://t.co/Pif45pfwuo. #NewsAcrossSpain pic.twitter.com/KKyvwqXrkA — ernnews (@ernnews) January 18, 2022

Rest in peace. He actually looked very healthy and vibrant for 112 in those pictures. — Xanthe Parker (@ParkerXTHE) January 18, 2022

What he must have seen and experienced. 113 years on planet earth. Bless ❤️ — Meredith Jones (@1206_2013) January 18, 2022

We should all be so lucky… "he lived a kind and long life "without hurting anyone" "#RIP https://t.co/8Yx22QtbQZ — Arthur Aidala Esq (@ArthurAidala) January 19, 2022

Affectionately known as “El pepino”, García was born in 1909 and married Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez in 1933. He is survived by seven daughters, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.During his long life, García survived two pandemics—the Spanish flu that broke out in 1918 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also avoided enlisting in the army during the Spanish Civil War of 1936 due to his short height of 4.92 feet.

Instead of joining the army, he started a shoemaking business and was soon established himself as a famous and reliable craftsman. Other than shoemaking García was also passionate about football and was a loyal supporter of Cultural Leonesa, a team based in León.

With García’s death, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela becomes the oldest man at the age of 112 years 7 months 28 days. There was an age gap of 3 months 16 days between García and Juan. Meanwhile, the oldest person in the world Kane Tanaka of Japan celebrated her 119th birthday on January 2 this year.