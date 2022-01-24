scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
World’s oldest man passes away days before his 113th birthday

Saturnino de la Fuente García avoided army conscription during the Spanish Civil War due to his short height.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 3:50:22 pm
He would have turned 133 years old on 11 February 2022. (Source: Guinness World Records)

Saturnino de la Fuente García, the world’s oldest man, passed away just days before his 113th birthday, according to the Guinness World Records. The 112-year-old died of natural causes on January 18 at his home in León, Spain ahead of his birthday on February 11, the Guinness World Record said in a statement.

García was given the title of the oldest living male in September 2021 when he was 112 years and 211 days old. García had told the Guinness World Record that the secret of his longevity lies in leading a “quiet life” and “do not hurt anyone”.

Affectionately known as “El pepino”, García was born in 1909 and married Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez in 1933. He is survived by seven daughters, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.During his long life, García survived two pandemics—the Spanish flu that broke out in 1918 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also avoided enlisting in the army during the Spanish Civil War of 1936 due to his short height of 4.92 feet.

Instead of joining the army, he started a shoemaking business and was soon established himself as a famous and reliable craftsman. Other than shoemaking García was also passionate about football and was a loyal supporter of Cultural Leonesa, a team based in León.

With García’s death, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela becomes the oldest man at the age of 112 years 7 months 28 days. There was an age gap of 3 months 16 days between García and Juan. Meanwhile, the oldest person in the world Kane Tanaka of Japan celebrated her 119th birthday on January 2 this year.

