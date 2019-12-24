Follow Us:
World’s oldest living couple celebrates eight decades of marital bliss

Henderson,106, and his wife charlotte 105 is officially recognised as the oldest living couple in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.

Published: December 24, 2019
Oldest living couple in the world, Oldest couple in the world wedding anniversary, Guiness world record, Trending, Indian Express news John Henderson, 106, and wife Charlotte, 105 have a combined age of 211.

A Texas couple, with a combined age of 211, celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary last week.

John Henderson, 106, and wife Charlotte, 105, withstood the test of time and have been recognised as the oldest living couple in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.

Take a look:

Friends and family at the Longhorn Village Retirement Community – an assisted living community where the couple lives – threw them a party to celebrate their wedding milestone. As part of the celebrations, Henderson picked up his wife in a 1920’s Roadster car, just like on their first date.

People gathered at the facility to toast the couple and had also prepared a slideshow of pictures showcasing their 8-decade-long marital bliss.

According to Daily Mail, the couple met at the University of Texas in 1934 and was married during the great depression on December 22, 1939, just months before the start of World War II.

Many who came across the couple’s love story wished them the best. Take a look at the heartwarming reactions here:

