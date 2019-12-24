World’s oldest living couple celebrates eight decades of marital bliss

John Henderson, 106, and wife Charlotte, 105 have a combined age of 211. John Henderson, 106, and wife Charlotte, 105 have a combined age of 211.

A Texas couple, with a combined age of 211, celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary last week.

John Henderson, 106, and wife Charlotte, 105, withstood the test of time and have been recognised as the oldest living couple in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.

John and Charlotte Henderson were recently named the world’s oldest living couple. For their 80th wedding anniversary celebration, 106-year-old John picked up Charlotte, 105, in a 1920s roadster — much like on their first date — with a bouquet of flowers. https://t.co/62cFjHCcKN pic.twitter.com/hCulzafOpZ — CNN (@CNN) December 22, 2019

Friends and family at the Longhorn Village Retirement Community – an assisted living community where the couple lives – threw them a party to celebrate their wedding milestone. As part of the celebrations, Henderson picked up his wife in a 1920’s Roadster car, just like on their first date.

People gathered at the facility to toast the couple and had also prepared a slideshow of pictures showcasing their 8-decade-long marital bliss.

According to Daily Mail, the couple met at the University of Texas in 1934 and was married during the great depression on December 22, 1939, just months before the start of World War II.

Many who came across the couple’s love story wished them the best. Take a look at the heartwarming reactions here:

Congratulations to Papa and Mama. You are an example to this generation. More grace, strength and good health. How I wish to hear your testimony on how you have made it up to 80 years together. — Armstrong Agatsa (@AgatsaArmstrong) December 22, 2019

That’s a blessing in this century — brian obino 🎺 (@ObinoBrian) December 22, 2019

Ok, they’re straight-up adorbsies — KevinPerryRules (@kevinperryrules) December 22, 2019

Amazing! Wish a whole lot of young couples would learn from such, and the incredible part is that both are above a century old. — Collin Seakedina Mollelakgotso Morale (@seakedina) December 23, 2019

Wow to this amazing not these wivesof nowadays you wake up to a text ,”we are done you are too good for me !!”meaning you broke🤦🤦 — SephisoulOfficial (@sephisoul) December 22, 2019

Congratulations 🎉🎉🥂🍾 — Elvira Ingram (@ElviraIngram11) December 22, 2019

We wish them the best — Alvins Nange (@NangeAlvins) December 22, 2019

Absolutely heartwarming 🤗🤗💜 — Kathleen Fox (@KathleenKatfox) December 22, 2019

