‘Can’t wait’: Netizens react as longest wooden roller coaster is all set to get longer

The adrenaline rush a rollercoaster ride gives is worth the cost and many often venture on the yell-inducing ride. The longer the roller coaster, the more the fun.

The world’s longest wooden roller coaster is The Beast at Kings Island, an amusement park in Ohio, US, and it has held onto its record since 1979. In May this year, The Beast is set to break its own record as its track will be extended by two feet, that is, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet, according to a press release issued by Kings Island.

The Twitter handle of Kings Island shared the update on Twitter, leaving netizens excited. “The legendary Beast roller coaster will break its own world record as the longest wooden roller coaster by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work,” Kings Island tweeted.

The legendary Beast roller coaster will break its own world record as the longest wooden roller coaster by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work. BLOG: https://t.co/bCchK8Me9X #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/CqnqvqO90a — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) March 30, 2022

Many users are thrilled to enjoy the ride and they cannot keep calm. As they wait eagerly, “cannot wait” replies flooded the comments section. “I’m so excited to ride the Beast with all the changes. I love that they have rebuilt sections and re-track other needed areas. Night rides will be legendary once again,” commented a user.

I’m so excited to ride the Beast with all the changes. I love they have rebuilt sections and re-track other needed areas. Night rides will be legendary once again ❤️❤️🎢🎢 — Tom Noble (@TomNobleKICP) March 30, 2022

My favorite ride ever in my favorite park! Cannot wait! ❤️🎢 — Eholder75 (@eholder75) March 30, 2022

Can’t wait to ride this legendary coaster for the first time this summer. — Tracey (@TraceyCoutts) March 31, 2022

The drop looks more intense and exciting. But it looked better before this. — Matt Glumac (@MatthewGlumac) March 30, 2022

Crazy to think its now even a little longer, cant wait to ride it again!!! https://t.co/bQmVH3DSvb — MGM Adventures (@MGMAdventures) March 31, 2022

Looking forward to doing the famous "night ride" on The Beast this June 🎢 @KingsIslandPR https://t.co/4inHbb8oIh — Pleasure Beach Experience (@ClubPBE) March 30, 2022

“When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beaten all the time,” Kings Island vice-president and general manager Mike Koontz was quoted as saying in the press release. “But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster.”

A steeper first drop is also expected as the track gets elongated.

Tourists from different parts of the world reach the park to experience the roller coaster ride. The record-breaking features of The Beast include a 7,361-foot-long track (1.4 miles); a ride time of four minutes and 10 seconds; and vertical drops of 137 feet (now at a 53-degree angle) and 141 feet (at an 18-degree angle).