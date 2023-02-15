‘Love is in the water’: Couple celebrates Valentine’s Day with the world’s longest underwater kiss

As the world celebrated Valentine’s Day with flowers and declarations of love, Beth Neale and Miles Cloutier took it one step further by creating a Guinness World Record for ‘longest underwater kiss’.

The couple kissed for four minutes and six seconds underwater in an infinity pool in LUX South Ari Atoll resort in the Maldives. With this, they broke the previous record of three minutes and 24 seconds, which was made 13 years ago on Guinness World Records’ Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record.

In a conversation with the Guinness World Records, Neale and Cloutier said three days before their successful attempt, they were not able to cross the three-minute mark but managed to hold their breath for over four minutes on Valentine’s Day.

These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean 🌊❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ZF16onFfXf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2023

The couple’s underwater kiss was recorded by Sidey the Shark, one of the Maldives’ top underwater videographers. A crowd also gathered around to watch their record attempt.

Neale and Cloutier are engaged and have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve. They are both divers and live in South Africa. They first met five years ago in Bermuda where Neale was teaching a programme called “Kids on the Reef” that taught children how to free dive. Cloutier volunteered to assist her in the programme and both soon fell in love. The couple teaches free diving and has a joint Instagram account, @freedivingcouple, where they share their adventures.