World’s longest nose belonged to an English circus performer who lived in 18th century. Reminds netizens of SpongeBob character

There are all kinds of unusual world records that are recognised by the Guinness World Records related to the human body. From the tallest person to the shortest, the one with the longest moustache to the largest feet, the Guinness World Records has categories in almost everything imaginable.

However, have you ever wondered to whom the record of the longest nose belongs? It actually belonged to a man who was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. Thomas Wedders, also known as Thomas Wadhouse, was posthumously recognised by the Guinness World Records for having the longest nose measuring an astonishing 19 centimetres (7.5 inches).

A Twitter page called Historic Vids posted the incredible story of the man on November 12 alongside a photo that shows a wax reproduction of his head kept at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum.

“There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770’s and was a member of a travelling freak circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long,” the Guinness World Records website says.

Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world’s longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long. pic.twitter.com/Gx3cRsGXxd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 12, 2022

The post shared on Twitter has amassed more than 1.16 lakh likes and over 6,800 retweets. Many users compared him to the fictional character Squidward Tentacles that appears in the animated show, SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Why does he look like he would live in a giant fish house, playing a clarinet, and getting pissed off by a sponge?” a Twitter user posted. “I mean… This is what makes Twitter so wacky & wonderful. Tweets like this. Thank you,” commented another. “He was also known to never have lost a race,” joked another.

For context, the record for the longest nose on a living person belongs to a Turkish man named Mehmet Ozyurek. His nose measures 8.80 cm (3.46 inches) and it was verified on November 13, 2021.