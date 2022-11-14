scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

World’s longest nose belonged to an English circus performer who lived in 18th century. Reminds netizens of SpongeBob character

A Twitter page called Historic Vids posted the incredible story of Thomas Wedders, also known as Thomas Wadhouse, whose nose measured an astonishing 19 centimetres (7.5 inches) long.

World's longest nose, English circus performer, Thomas Wedders, Thomas Wadhouse, Guinness World Records, circus, bizarre, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA Twitter page called Historic Vids posted the incredible story of Thomas Wedders.

There are all kinds of unusual world records that are recognised by the Guinness World Records related to the human body. From the tallest person to the shortest, the one with the longest moustache to the largest feet, the Guinness World Records has categories in almost everything imaginable.

However, have you ever wondered to whom the record of the longest nose belongs? It actually belonged to a man who was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. Thomas Wedders, also known as Thomas Wadhouse, was posthumously recognised by the Guinness World Records for having the longest nose measuring an astonishing 19 centimetres (7.5 inches).

Also Read |Guinness World Records declares Monday the worst day of the week. Netizens react

A Twitter page called Historic Vids posted the incredible story of the man on November 12 alongside a photo that shows a wax reproduction of his head kept at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum.
“There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770’s and was a member of a travelling freak circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long,” the Guinness World Records website says.

The post shared on Twitter has amassed more than 1.16 lakh likes and over 6,800 retweets. Many users compared him to the fictional character Squidward Tentacles that appears in the animated show, SpongeBob SquarePants.

“Why does he look like he would live in a giant fish house, playing a clarinet, and getting pissed off by a sponge?” a Twitter user posted. “I mean… This is what makes Twitter so wacky & wonderful. Tweets like this. Thank you,” commented another. “He was also known to never have lost a race,” joked another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...

For context, the record for the longest nose on a living person belongs to a Turkish man named Mehmet Ozyurek. His nose measures 8.80 cm (3.46 inches) and it was verified on November 13, 2021.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:13:00 pm
Next Story

Love in the time of tryst with destiny: The unique bond of Nehru, Edwina and Lord Mountbatten

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement