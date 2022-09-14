57-year-old UK man builds world’s longest mobility scooter

By the age of 57 people usually start planning their retirement but Kevin Nicks is not one of them. The UK native has recently created a 22-feet-long scooter that is set to break the Guinness World Record as the world’s longest mobility scooter. Nicks’s record is set to be verified later this month on September 25 and 26 during the Straightliners automotive records event that will take place at Elvington Airfield in UK’s Yorkshire.

The previous record for the world’s longest mobility scooter, set in 2019, stands at 10 feet and four inches.

To successfully break this record, Nicks’s scooter should not have any wheels in the middle to support the machine’s weight. Additionally, his scooter will have to run up to 100 metre. There are no criteria for having minimum or maximum speed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Nicks – Fastest Shed (@thekevinnicks)

Nicks, who is a self-employed builder and designer, previously made a Guinness World Record for making the world’s fastest garden shed.

In conversation with the Witney Gazette, Nicks said that he made his 22-feet-long electric scooter, which he finished making in just three days, using parts from broken mobility scooters. What makes it even more impressive is that the vehicle was made on a tight budget of just 180 pound (approximately Rs 16,000 in Indian currency).

He added that he was inspired to make the record-breaking scooter after doing sales service repairs for mobility scooters. One day he took a look at the Guinness World Records for mobility scooters and discovered that he could break the previous record for the world’s largest scooter.