‘World’s loneliest frog’ Romeo has found his Juliet, and they’re set for a Valentine’s Day date!

After 10 years in isolation, the ‘world’s loneliest frog’ is all set to meet his soulmate. Thanks to a team of scientists, Romeo, a Sehuencas water frog who lives alone in a tank at the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d’Orbigny in Bolivia, may have found his Juliet. Who doesn’t love a good love story, right?

The special frog ( of the Telmatobius yuracare species), was once thought to be the last one of its kind on the planet, and got conservationists thinking. They made it their mission to find Romeo a female of his species who might respond positively to his plaintive mating calls, and help save the species from becoming extinct.

So last year conservation groups partnered to create a playful profile for the amphibian on Match.com. Romeo, dubbed the “World’s Loneliest Frog,” also started to pour his feelings out on Twitter with many people relating to his struggles with romance. Hopeless romantics and frog lovers raised $25,000 to send an expedition team to the cloud forest to find more frogs of his kind. Luckily, they did not return empty-handed.

So proud of this team! Thank you from the bottom of my (no longer lonely) heart @Global_Wildlife and @MuseodOrbigny https://t.co/UvE1murRwp — Romeo the World’s Loneliest Frog (no longer!) (@romeothefrog) January 16, 2019

Scientists scoured Bolivia’s cloud forests for signs of other googly-eyed, orange-bellied Sehuencas. This week, the museum’s chief of herpetology, Teresa Camacho Badani, announced that her team had found five healthy frogs of the species, including two females, after days of looking for them. Not surprisingly, they named one Juliet.

Romeo tweeted the joyous news with a “drum roll!” and even spoke about being nervous.

Now that they’ve found my love, starting to get really nervous…have I still got it?! #sweatingnuptialpads #dating #Match4Romeo — Romeo the World’s Loneliest Frog (no longer!) (@romeothefrog) January 16, 2019

Their blind date between the two has been been set for Valentine’s Day, CNN reported. While some hoped that they’d be able to find love like Romeo after waiting for a decade, others were jealous that a frog has a Valentine’s Day date while they don’t. Dubbing it the “sweetest loves story of 2019”, people are watching how things pan out for the couple.

…if this frog can find a soul mate in 2019 then so can I probably https://t.co/7ZHfyiGOZy — Shaxx Jr (@MalcomXanX) January 18, 2019

So happy for you, @romeothefrog. I hope you & your Juliet discover that you’re soul mates & go on to have many little froggies. Congrats to @Global_Wildlife & @MuseodOrbigny for their persistence, diligence & hard work to help Romeo & his species survive. #HopeForTheFuture https://t.co/P56G1qCPtH — Voter Karen (@Ricochet67) January 18, 2019

“worlds loneliest frog finally has a date on valentine’s day” i love this world — twisted fucking cycle path (@meshinuii) January 17, 2019

So a frog is going to have a better Valentine’s Day than me this year Happy 2019… https://t.co/Ewt7aEHNAa — Andy L (@AndrewLegon) January 17, 2019

I’m happy for this frog species. Conservation is a great thing. However, do any other single humans find it a tiny bit depressing that a frog will have a date on Valentine’s Day while the rest of us are at home still single? Guess we can all live vicariously through Romeo. https://t.co/3FEmhsfT5c — Aimee Hicks (@ahicks83) January 18, 2019

A literal frog has a date for Valentine’s Day and I can’t even get a text back.. Ok. https://t.co/aJCn7SSd8X — heidi (@leshay_heidi_) January 17, 2019

Great. So frogs can turn into mates? Miracles can happen? Oy. I hate it when my mom is right. #Jewishmothers #froganalogies #nature https://t.co/x9dEnACnwB — Susie D. (@SusieD_NYC) January 18, 2019

This Bolivian fairy tale of Romeo and Juliet, two lost frogs who will meet after a decade-long quest, is a message of hope for all those lonely lovers out there who have yet to find their match: Never give up. https://t.co/G7vaa8e4un — JoAnna Klein (@nonojojo) January 18, 2019

A Juliet has been found for the “world’s loneliest frog”! Hoping they hit it off. Good luck @romeothefrog! https://t.co/KUnWYdSvvX — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 18, 2019

I know they are frogs but I find this so romantic! 🐸💗🐸 https://t.co/r2vJBnsy5L — Graciela Valenzuela (@Graciegurrrl) January 17, 2019

All you single people complaining you’ll never find someone — if this frog can wait 10 years for a mate, YOU can make it. 👍🏻 https://t.co/9jD2nMJsoe — Sophie 💉 (@thatgingeRNurse) January 17, 2019

shit this is more exciting than waiting for avenger’s movie https://t.co/bqEkiepqWG — MaD (@retardito) January 17, 2019

Never thought I’d be rooting for frog sex, but here we are. Hop to it, my dude. https://t.co/rE0iL35oVL — Taylor McCleve (@TaylorMcCleve) January 17, 2019

there’s still hope for me 😭 https://t.co/maIGND3g6w — shoaib (@ShoaibYounis98) January 17, 2019

The year was 2019. Lonely frogs were finding love left and right and yet I was still very, very single. https://t.co/wQKoa20Vv9 — kelsey not chelsea (@YeslekReklaw) January 17, 2019

The only version of The Bachelor I’m 100% invested in. https://t.co/br0JDcnTgX — Creature Feature Podcast (@CreatureFeatPod) January 17, 2019

Y’all if this isn’t proof that everyone has someone out there meant for them and you’ll meet the one at some point in your life idk what is. The LONELIEST frog in the world just found a mate after like 10+ years. Love exists for everyone. You’ll find the one soon. Stay strong ❤ https://t.co/e8IhgNlda0 — honey hyunjinnie(notactive) (@livingwithkorea) January 16, 2019

Oh, the feelz…🤗 May your romance never fade, cheers!🥂

Oh, the feelz…🤗 May your romance never fade, cheers!🥂

❣️🐸💓🐸❣️ pic.twitter.com/kTF6vd8Io3 — Z) None of the Above (@TabascoDouche) January 16, 2019

Badani said she is hopeful the frogs will hit it off. However, before their date, she wants to make sure both frogs are healthy and disease-free so that their union is successful. After all, it’s for the survival of their species.