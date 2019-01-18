Toggle Menu
‘World’s loneliest frog’ Romeo has found his Juliet, and they’re set for a Valentine’s Day date!

After 10 years in isolation, the 'world's loneliest frog' is all set to meet his soulmate. This might just be a love story for the ages.

Romeo (left) has been single for 10 years and now match-making scientists want to introduce Juliet (right) to him to save the spices. (Academy of Sciences/ Twitter)

After 10 years in isolation, the ‘world’s loneliest frog’ is all set to meet his soulmate. Thanks to a team of scientists, Romeo, a Sehuencas water frog who lives alone in a tank at the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d’Orbigny in Bolivia, may have found his Juliet. Who doesn’t love a good love story, right?

The special frog ( of the Telmatobius yuracare species), was once thought to be the last one of its kind on the planet, and got conservationists thinking. They made it their mission to find Romeo a female of his species who might respond positively to his plaintive mating calls, and help save the species from becoming extinct.

So last year conservation groups partnered to create a playful profile for the amphibian on Match.com. Romeo, dubbed the “World’s Loneliest Frog,” also started to pour his feelings out on Twitter with many people relating to his struggles with romance. Hopeless romantics and frog lovers raised $25,000 to send an expedition team to the cloud forest to find more frogs of his kind. Luckily, they did not return empty-handed.

Scientists scoured Bolivia’s cloud forests for signs of other googly-eyed, orange-bellied Sehuencas. This week, the museum’s chief of herpetology, Teresa Camacho Badani, announced that  her team had found five healthy frogs of the species, including two females, after days of looking for them. Not surprisingly, they named one Juliet.

Romeo tweeted the joyous news with a “drum roll!” and even spoke about being nervous.

Their blind date between the two has been been set for Valentine’s Day, CNN reported. While some hoped that they’d be able to find love like Romeo after waiting for a decade, others were jealous that a frog has a Valentine’s Day date while they don’t. Dubbing it the “sweetest loves story of 2019”, people are watching how things pan out for the couple.

Badani said she is hopeful the frogs will hit it off. However, before their date, she wants to make sure both frogs are healthy and disease-free so that their union is successful. After all, it’s for the survival of their species.

