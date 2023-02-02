‘Wear your cake and eat it too’: Switzerland baker makes world’s largest wearable cake dress

Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas, a cake maker from Switzerland, exceeded the limits of what a designer cake is after she successfully constructed a cake that was fashioned as a wearable wedding dress.

The stunning cake, which weighs about 131.15 kilograms, was unrevealed at the Swiss World Wedding fair on January 15, 2023, in Switzerland’s Bern. The portions of the cake were shared with the guests who visited the fair.

ALSO READ | TikTok chefs create world record with a 1,360 kg sushi roll

Natasha runs a bakery named SweetyCakes that specialises in making custom cakes. She made this cake design in an attempt to make the Guinness World Record for making the largest wearable cake dress (supported).

On Monday, the Guinness World Records shared a video of this cake dress on Instagram. The video gathered over 68,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

The lower part of the cake was made using an aluminium frame and two metal bolts while the top part of the dress was made using a mix of sugar paste and fondant. The dress skirt was also fitted with small boards that held the portions of the cake within them.

To make sure that the dress stays in place as the model walks in it, wheels were fitted at the dress’s bottom to allow more movement and evenly distribute the dress’s weight.

As per guidelines set up by the Guinness World Record, for the record to be valid, the edible dress should have been a minimum of 68 kilograms and the model wearing it should be able to walk at least five meters (16 feet) while wearing the dress.