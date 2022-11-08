‘Horcrux of Voldemort’: World’s largest uncut emerald, weighing 1.5 kg, found in Zambia

An enormous emerald, named Chipembele (meaning “rhino” in a local dialect in Zambia) and weighing 7,525 carats, or 1.505kg, has set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest uncut emerald.

The gigantic gem was discovered by geologists Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta and their team in July last year from the Kagem mine in the Copperbelt province of Zambia, according to the GWR website. The record was verified in April this year.

There is a remarkable “horn” on top of the gem and accordingly it was named Chimpembele. Netizens were intrigued by the enormous emerald as the Guinness World Records shared the news on social media. They were quick to find similarities between the gem and fictional materials. A user compared it to kryptonite, a green, crystalline material from Superman’s Krypton world that spews poisonous radiation. “That is straight up kryptonite!” read the comment.

Meanwhile, another user drew a parallel between the emerald and Voldemort's horcrux in Harry Potter.

Before Chipembele, two other enormous emeralds were spotted at the same site. Insofu (“elephant”), weighing 6,225 carats, was discovered in 2010, followed by Inkalamu (“lion”), weighing 5,655 carats, in 2018.

The three emeralds were found in the same mine, Kagem, in collaboration with the Zambian government’s Industrial Development Corporation. “Chipembele formed under near perfect conditions, allowing the combination of the elements to crystallise into large, distinct hexagonal crystal structures with glassy surfaces,” Gemfield, the company that owns the mine, told the Guinness World Records.