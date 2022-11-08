scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

‘Horcrux of Voldemort’: World’s largest uncut emerald, weighing 1.5 kg, found in Zambia

Netizens were intrigued by the enormous emerald as the Guinness World Records shared the news on social media. They were quick to find similarities between the gem and fictional materials.

world's largest uncut emerald, largest uncut emerald, Guinness world record, emerald record, indian expressThere is a remarkable "horn" on top of the gem and accordingly it was named Chimpembele.

An enormous emerald, named Chipembele (meaning “rhino” in a local dialect in Zambia) and weighing 7,525 carats, or 1.505kg, has set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest uncut emerald.

The gigantic gem was discovered by geologists Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta and their team in July last year from the Kagem mine in the Copperbelt province of Zambia, according to the GWR website. The record was verified in April this year.

There is a remarkable “horn” on top of the gem and accordingly it was named Chimpembele. Netizens were intrigued by the enormous emerald as the Guinness World Records shared the news on social media. They were quick to find similarities between the gem and fictional materials. A user compared it to kryptonite, a green, crystalline material from Superman’s Krypton world that spews poisonous radiation. “That is straight up kryptonite!” read the comment.

Meanwhile, another user drew a parallel between the emerald and Voldemort’s horcrux in Harry Potter. Horcrux is a piece of one’s soul and a witch or wizard never dies completely unless the horcrux is destroyed. “Looks like ar Horcrux of voldemort,” read the comment. Another user wrote, “damn i can trade for mending with that in minecraft.”

Before Chipembele, two other enormous emeralds were spotted at the same site. Insofu (“elephant”), weighing 6,225 carats, was discovered in 2010, followed by Inkalamu (“lion”), weighing 5,655 carats, in 2018.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

The three emeralds were found in the same mine, Kagem, in collaboration with the Zambian government’s Industrial Development Corporation. “Chipembele formed under near perfect conditions, allowing the combination of the elements to crystallise into large, distinct hexagonal crystal structures with glassy surfaces,” Gemfield, the company that owns the mine, told the Guinness World Records.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:45:00 pm
Next Story

Greens see red over proposed road passing through ESZ of Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement