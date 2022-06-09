scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Going bananas: World’s largest fruit display created with over 31,000 kg of bananas

The bananas used in the fruit display at Westmont in Illinois, US, were distributed among visitors and donated to the food bank.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 9:10:18 pm
Largest fruit display in the world 70,000 pounds bananas, 70,000 pounds bananas fruit display, Largest fruit display in the world, World Record Fruit display, Indian ExpressThe fruit display was presented in Westmont village in USA’s Illinois.

The village of Westmont in the United States’ Illinois state was buzzing with activity on Wednesday as the world’s largest fruit display was set up outside a supermarket in the quiet suburb.

More than 70,000 pounds (approximately 31,751 kg) of bananas were stacked up in a huge display in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

The fruit display was organised by fruit producer Fresh Del Monte and supermarket chain Jewel-Osco. Together they made a massive banana stand outside an outlet of Jewel-Osco located in Westmont.

Their attempt was successful as a Guinness adjudicator announced that the fruit display, named Banana Bonanza, was officially the “world’s largest fruit display”.

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau shared the pictures of the fruit display and the Guinness World Record certificate on its official Facebook page. While sharing the pictures, they wrote that the fruit display took three days to create. “The bananas were distributed to the crowd present and the balance are being donated to the food bank for distribution throughout the region,” it added.

Earlier, the world record for the largest fruit display was held by the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil. It had displayed 18,805.84 kg of 19 different fruits at one place in Brazil in 2016.

