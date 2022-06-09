Going bananas: World’s largest fruit display created with over 31,000 kg of bananas

The village of Westmont in the United States’ Illinois state was buzzing with activity on Wednesday as the world’s largest fruit display was set up outside a supermarket in the quiet suburb.

More than 70,000 pounds (approximately 31,751 kg) of bananas were stacked up in a huge display in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

The fruit display was organised by fruit producer Fresh Del Monte and supermarket chain Jewel-Osco. Together they made a massive banana stand outside an outlet of Jewel-Osco located in Westmont.

Their attempt was successful as a Guinness adjudicator announced that the fruit display, named Banana Bonanza, was officially the “world’s largest fruit display”.

The folks from @GWR have surveyed the display and it’s official! We have a new WORLD RECORD! Our roving banana reporter Leslie Harris is LIVE at the @jewelosco in Westmont (@westmontilgov) with the latest fruit-related news!#Westmont #Bananas #LotsofBanans #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/n5Qobn13YA — 95.9 The River (@959TheRiver) June 8, 2022

Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Food Bank, was on stage when Banana Bonanza broke the world record for largest fruit display and earned a Guinness World Record. The bananas are on their way now to the Food Bank. @DelMonte @jewelosco @GWR Watch: https://t.co/boL4A60yyg pic.twitter.com/Cs5ddw6y8R — Northern IL Food Bank (@ILfoodbank) June 8, 2022

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau shared the pictures of the fruit display and the Guinness World Record certificate on its official Facebook page. While sharing the pictures, they wrote that the fruit display took three days to create. “The bananas were distributed to the crowd present and the balance are being donated to the food bank for distribution throughout the region,” it added.

Earlier, the world record for the largest fruit display was held by the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil. It had displayed 18,805.84 kg of 19 different fruits at one place in Brazil in 2016.