World’s largest bottle of whisky sells for 1.1 million British pound

The world’s largest bottle of whisky was sold for a whopping 1.1 million British pound last week. The bottle, named The Intrepid, was distilled at the acclaimed Macallan Distillery in Scotland for 32 years since 1989.

It was finally bottled by beverage company Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky into a five-feet-and-11-inch-long container in 2021. On September 9, 2021, the bottle got the Guinness World Records certification as the world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky.

The bottle was finally put on an auction on May 25, 2022, by Lyon & Turnbull, an auction house based in Scotland. The bottle was sold to an anonymous international collector.

The Intrepid bottle holds 311 litre whisky. On its cover, there are portraits of ‘world’s 11 most-celebrated explorers’, such as Olly Hicks, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Will Copestake, Dwayne Fields, and Karen Darke, among others.

#TheIntrepid – officially the world’s largest bottle of Scotch #whisky – reaches £1.1 million in today’s auction. An adventure from the start, The Intrepid project is dedicated to the spirit & experience of exploration. pic.twitter.com/9G6TJ8nLQg — Lyon & Turnbull (@LyonandTurnbull) May 25, 2022

The company also released 12 miniature replicas of the bottle filled with the remaining contents of the 32-year-old cask at the Macallan Distillery.

While talking to The Spirits Business, Gavin Strang, the managing director of Lyon & Turnbull, said: “The Intrepid Collection, led by the world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky, has attracted much global interest. It has been an incredibly exciting project to be involved in and we at Lyon & Turnbull are delighted the auction has been such a success.”