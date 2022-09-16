‘Speeder bike from Star Wars’: World’s first flying bike makes US debut. Watch

After being amazed by seeing the concept of a flying car, vehicle enthusiasts online can’t believe a flying bike is now reality and it has reminded netizens of the speeder bikes of “Star Wars”. The hoverbike manufactured by Japanese startup AERQINS Technologies made its debut in the United States at the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday, Reuters reported. Netizens are speechless over the video showing the bike hovering and landing after its flight.

The clip shared by news agency Reuters on Twitter shows a person taking off the bike and manoeuvring it mid-air. The hoverbike is carefully landed on the ground and the clip shows the world’s first flying bike’s features.

Watch the video here:

This is the world’s first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022

Thad Szott, co-chair of the auto show is heard saying in the video, “I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of ‘Star Wars’ and jumped on their bike.” “I mean, it’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid.”

According to a Reuters report, the XTURISMO hoverbike can fly for 40 minutes with maximum speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. The bike is already on sale in Japan and is set to be sold in the United States next year. The flying bike that reminded internet users of speeder bikes in Star Wars cost $777,000.