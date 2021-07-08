Deep Dive Dubai, world’s biggest pool is open to the public. Watch epic video

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered a plethora of reactions online with many eagerly waiting for the diving facility to open.

Dubai’s Deep Dive pool has piqued interest after the Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum shared a video on Twitter.

In a tweet, Mohammed Al Maktoum posted a video featuring swimmers diving into the pool. The caption read, “An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet).”

Watch the video here:

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

The Guinness Book of World Records had verified the depth of the pool earlier this June. According to the website, the pool, which is a concrete structure including a circular shaft constructed with a depth of 60.02 meters, provides different themes at various levels. It also showcases props to enhance the diving experience. While it was meant for private use earlier, it has now been opened to the public from the month of July.

“Deep Dive Dubai will be welcoming everyone soon! From the young adventurers to the seasoned explorers, the experience will be open for all. Stay tuned for opening updates!” read the post from the official Instagram account of the facility.

Earlier, a 45.5-metre (150-foot) deep diving pool named Deepspot in Poland had earned the title of being the world’s deepest structure, The AFP reported.

Ever since it was shared online, many have been expressing their desire to visit the pool.

